Perfect scores
Alcoa High School Food Service: 1205 Lodge Street, Alcoa
Porter Elementary School Food Service, 4520 Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville
Violations
Krazy Kafe, 118 Foothills Mall Drive, Space 28, Maryville: 66. Violations: The person in charge (the only employee at the restaurant) did not demonstrate basic food safety knowledge and exhibited multiple priority violations; the person in charge wore gloves without washing his or her hands to plate food, took soiled utensils to a three-compartment sink and plated for service food and placed raw burger on a grill with a gloved hand, remove the glove, put on new gloves, and continued to handle ready-to-eat foods without washing his or her hands; a brown substance showed on a front plate — a food contact surface — of an ice machine; per the person in charge, chicken and dumplings (119 degrees Fahrenheit) and queso (105 degrees) at a food warmer had been removed from cold holding about two hours before the inspection and placed in the warmer; the person in charged rapidly reheated the queso in a microwave to 165 degrees and chicken and dumplings, using a hot plate, to 165 degrees before placing in warmer; hardboiled eggs in a make unit were dated Feb. 19 and were not disposed of within a seven-day period. The person in charge voluntarily discarded six eggs; a bulk bag of sugar was stored at a preparation area with the bag open and without protection from environmental contamination; butter in a make low unit was stored without a lid or protection from environmental contamination; an in-use sugar scoop was stored in bag with the scoop touching the product; a knife at a clean drying rack above a three-compartment sink contained food debris from previous use; the interior of a microwave contains heavy food debris; plastic storage containers holding cakes and various food items in a glass-fronted McCall cooler were not food safe containers — the surfaces of the lids were not smooth and easily cleanable; shelving below a prep table contained heavy food buildup and debris; drain lines at a fountain station were leaking and were not plumbed to drain, causing liquid to pool near a mop sink; walls and flooring throughout the establishment contained food buildup and were soiled; employee personal items, including keys and hairbrush, were stored on a rear prep table, directly next to packaged loaves of bread, single-use beverage lids and other for service items.
Jersey Mike's Subs, 733 Watkins Road, Maryville: 81. Violations: The person in charge did not demonstrate basic food safety knowledge or active managerial control and had multiple priority violations during inspection; the person in charge did not hold a current American National Standards Institute certification; an employee placed raw Philly steak onto a grill with gloved hands, doffing gloves and immediately donning new gloves to prepare ready-to-eat sandwiches; deli ham, cheese and turkey at deli case were at 45 degrees, 46 degrees and 45 degrees, respectively; a deli case door was left open between use and its ambient temperature was 59 degrees; the ambient temperature upon completion of inspection lowered in the cooler to 37 degrees and food items were placed in the walk-in cooler to rapidly cool; employee food was stored in a walk-in cooler on a wire rack with for service food; the sides and splash guards of a flat top grill were soiled with grease buildup; the sliding door tracks of the bottom of a deli case contained food debris; a ceiling grate was soiled with dust above dry stock chips at a back door; a current permit was not posted.
Bella, 121 W. Broadway Street, Maryville: 90. Violations: Marinara and meat sauce made at the restaurant on Feb. 23 were on ice on the line; the items were above 41 degrees; reduced oxygen packing tuna thawed in the walk-in cooler in sealed reduced oxygen packaging; the tuna was in the thawing process during the inspection; clean plastic containers were on clean utensil shelving, but contained food residue and wet nesting; outer nonfood-contact surface of a frozen drink dispenser at a bar area contained buildup; ceiling grates above a prep line were soiled with dust buildup; an employee's purse was stored in a bar cabinet with bowls and condiments for service; a current permit was not posted; the permit posted expired June 30, 2022.The inspector noted that Environmental Health Services received a complaint of possible foodborne illness Feb. 23 after a customer dined at Bella Feb. 21; the complainant ate a bacon wrapped burger, well done; the burger had mayonnaise on it, but no lettuce, tomato or other toppings; the complainant drank tea with ice.
Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 91. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; in-use utensil was not properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored or used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas were not used.
IHOP, 906 Turner St., Maryville: 92: Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; an in-use utensil was not properly stored; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas were not used.
School of Perpetual Motion Food Service, 1452 E. Brown School Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: A can opener was stored with heavy buildup on a blade, and it was not currently in use; the interior of a microwave contained food buildup; single-use cups and plates were stored in cardboard boxes on the floor of the kitchen supply close; drawers and shelving underneath countertops had peeling contact paper and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; a three-compartment sink drain board was secured with duct tape; a light switch adjacent to an exterior door was missing its outlet plate cover.
Cook Out Restaurant, 1305 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
Culver's of Alcoa, 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Wiping cloths at a drive-thru sanitizer bucket were stored in a quaternary solution that did not allow cloths to be fully submerged; utensils in a storage drawer were stored in containers that had food debris; the interior door surface of an ice machine was broken and a piece was partially disconnected from the surface; the fountain beverage station grate showed an eroded surface and was partially removed at the drive-thru; the nonfood-contact surface of an ice machine contained a yellow substance; the current permit was not posted.
Panda Express #2908, 506 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: a Lowboy Cooler handle on a line was broken, and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; a wok faucet dripped constantly at a station directly next to fryers; an employee phone was stored on an in-use prep table; the current permit was not posted.
Blue Moose Burgers & Wings, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 97. Violations:Wings on speed racks (walk-in cooler) needed a sheet pan on top of them for protection; wet nesting showed on clean plastic containers stored on a wire shelf in a dish room; bare wood shelving in a dry stock room (beside the dish room) needed to be painted for a smooth, cleanable surface; there needed to be no smoking signs at all entrances.
Zaxby's, 1099 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
TN Super Taco Mobile Unit, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: No test strips were available for Cl sanitizer; no drain boards or alternative locations were present for a three-compartment sink; tracks of a sliding door at a front serving window were heavily soiled with food buildup; ceiling contained rust throughout unit.
McDonalds #21687, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Dumpster side doors were open; there was trash on the ground; there was ice accumulation on the floor (walk-in freezer).
Blue Moose Burgers & Wings Bar, 334 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 98. Violations: There was inadequate pressure for hot water at a hand sink; there needed to be no smoking signs on all entrance doors.
Rocky Branch Community Club Concessions, 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland: 98. Violations: Contamination wasn't prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
Tail Winds, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Stir sticks need to be individually wrapped or placed in a dispenser.
Foothills Elementary School Food Service, 520 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: a large spatula/mixing paddle at a dry storage rack was cracked and a piece was missing.; the interior face plate of an ice machine was broken, and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable.
Metro Pizza, 1084 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Wire shelving was rusted above a three-compartment sink; a cutting board was moderately grooved.
Fairview Elementary School Food Service, 2130 Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: the ceiling in the kitchen and above a serving line contained water-damaged tiles.
Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose St., Maryville: 99. Violations: A walk-in cooler ceiling, above the fan, contained dust.
Pistol Creek Eats Mobile Unit, 105 Barnes Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: Cutting boards at a three-compartment sink and prep area had deep grooves and were not smooth and easily cleanable.
