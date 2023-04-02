Perfect scores
Union Landing Restaurant, 2932 Boat Dock Road, Louisville
Katie's Soft Pretzels Mobile Unit, 3403 Peppermint Hills Drive, Maryville
Jordan Development Food Service, 2021 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 207 E. Fourth Ave., Friendsville
Maw's Arctic Ice, 415 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 88. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored and used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; plumbing and proper backflow devices were not installed; toilet facilities were not properly constructed, supplied and cleaned; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed; facilities were not maintained; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas were not used.
Buffalo Wild Wings #218, Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 90. Violations: Employee drinks were stored on in-use prep counters; a food handler at a grill and expo station did not have his or her hair restrained; there were soiled and wet wiping cloths on prep surfaces; clean utensils on a storage rack contained food debris from previous use; a cardboard box of single-use takeout containers was stored directly on the floor on the line; cutting boards had deep cuts that contained discoloration, and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; the area surrounding chemical dispensers at a three-compartment sink was soiled with a brown substance and food debris; shelving and handles of equipment contained heavy food and grease buildup; there was heavy grease and food debris along walls and floors; rear exterior of main walk-in cooler near the office was damaged with metal pieces protruding from wall; an employee phone and vape device were stored on an in-use prep surface; the current permit was not posted; the most recent inspection was not posted.
Smokey's Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 91. Violations: Employee food was stored on walk-in cooler shelving, directly touching a bag of red onions; an in-use pizza cutter was stored on a cloth at a pizza expo station; several pairs of clean tongs were stored below shelving at a fryer in a container soiled with food debris; Styrofoam takeout containers were stored in a cardboard box on the floor of a prep area; cutting boards at a prep table contained deep cuts with brown discoloration; the pizza make unit was missing a front plate and showed an exposed filter and components; Rubbermaid containers storing shredded cheese and cut lettuce in the walk-in cooler were not food grade; a raw wood 2x4 was stored behind a sandwich make unit on a wall, and the surfaces were not smooth and easily cleanable; floor fans throughout the prep area showed heavy grease/dust buildup; plumbing under a three-compartment sink leaked into a bucket; the faucet of the hand sink outside the employee restroom dripped; the ceiling above the pizza oven was heavily soiled with hanging dust buildup; the ceiling above the pizza prep area was water damaged; flooring was damaged and partially missing pieces by the rear door; walls behind a large stand mixer and at the prep area were soiled with food debris; the most recent inspection was not posted.
Chapulines Street Tacos, 2023 E. Hunt Road, Maryville: 92. Violations: Wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used; plumbing and proper backflow devices were not installed; toilet facilities were not properly constructed, supplied and cleaned; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean; the current permit was not posted; the most recent inspection was not posted
RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville; 93. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored and used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained, and clean; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting and designated areas were not used.
Subway, 806 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 94. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; plumbing and proper backflow devices were not installed; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed; facilities were not maintained; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting and designated areas were not used.
Cracker Barrel #494, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 94. Violations: An employee's canned drink was stored next to a microwave above an in-use prep table; wet wiping cloths were located on multiple in-use prep surfaces; spoons at the front server area were stored with the utensil's eating surface up; wet nesting was present in clean utensils at the clean utensil storage shelving; cutting boards on a kitchen line had deep cuts with brown discoloration and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; baseboards were broken and partially removed near the dish area and one area had tape holding the surface onto the wall; an employee jacket was stored on top of a microwave.
China House, 2909 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville: 95. Violations: Food containers were not labeled; opened bags of rice were not properly sealed; shelving was not smooth and cleanable; food storage containers were not made of food-grade plastic; the outside of equipment was dirty with old food grime and grease; the floors, walls and ceiling were dirty with old grease/grime/food splatter in spots.
Arby's Roast Beef #1590, 816 Foothills Mall Drive: 95. Violations: A lid for the lobby tea did not fit on the urn and left the tea exposed to environmental contamination; the ice bin at the drive-thru fountain station was left open when not in use; there was wet nesting in clean utensils at a dry-storage rack; food storage containers and lids at a clean utensil rack had cracks and scorched areas that were not smooth and easily cleanable; a cutting board at a dry-storage rack contained deep cuts that were not smooth and easily cleanable; a countertop in the lobby to the left of a condiment station was soiled with food buildup; the ceiling above slicer showed dust.
Pearson's Dining, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: Proper cooling methods were not used; there was inadequate equipment for temperature control; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed, and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
Buffalo Wild Wings #218 Bar, 215 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 95. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; plumbing and proper backflow devices were not installed; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 S. Hall Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
Isaac's, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 96. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
RT Lodge Bar, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 97. Violations: Insects, rodents or animals were present; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled.
Rice King II, 1887 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
Soar Nutrition, 232 South Calderwood Street, Alcoa: 98. Violations: An employee drink was stored on a prep counter by cups and bananas; scoops were stored in peanut butter powder and pecans with handles touching products.
Buddy's Bar-B-Q, 2020 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
Rocky's Jamaica Sunrise, 501 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 98. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
First Fruits Bakery, 4426 Pea Ridge Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: A scoop stored in a bulk sugar container was stored with its handle touching the product.
Child Haven Child Care Food Service, 130 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: A thermometer in a large reach-in cooler was not accurate.
