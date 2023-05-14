Perfect scores
Applebee's Bar, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
Jake's Courtyard Restaurant Bar, 3749 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
Bob's Smoking Somthin' Mobile Unit, 1516 Woodbury Court, Maryville
Violations
Cheddar's #2143 Bar, 250 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Pens used by the serving staff were stored on the clean side of the three-compartment sink; clean utensils were stored on a soiled drainboard of the three-compartment sink.
Cheddar's #2143, 250 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 92. Violations: An employee beverage was stored in the three-compartment sink ice bath used to cool cook soups; the wet wiping clothes were not stored in the sanitizer solution; wet nesting was present in clean sheet pans at the dry storage rack; a single-use portion cup was used as a scoop in the nut product on the line; the spatulas on the line were missing pieces and were not easily cleanable; the floor drain in front of the ice machine was clogged with standing water below the grate; the plumbing for the back of a dish machine was leaking during the rinse cycle; an employee's purse was found sitting on the slicer.
Asia Cafe Express, 2025 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: The food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed, or used; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean.
Applebee's, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: The walk-in freezer door does not close properly; the middle compartment of the three-compartment sink leaks on the floor; there are deep grooves in the grout between the floor tiles with old food and standing water.
Jake's Courtyard Restaurant, 3749 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: The in-use utensils were not stored properly; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned properly.
Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 67. Violations: The person in charge did not have the proper certification and did not exhibit managerial control due to several priority violations; raw shrimp was stored in a plastic container covered with plastic wrap overtop raw whole zucchini; raw shrimp in front of the hibachi cooler was stored over lo mein noodles; some utensils were left in the hand-washing sink; the reach-in cooler had the cream cheese crab mixture and par cooked dumpling without date marks; the sanitizing bucket mixture was too concentrated; raw salmon in plastic wrap was thawing near the cooking equipment at ambient temperature; the dumplings in the reach-in cooler were stored in plastic containers with wiping clothes covering the dumplings; wet wiping clothes were stored on prep surfaces; the avocados at the hibachi make unit and sushi station still had stickers from the supplier and were not washed; the spatulas at the hibachi grill were stored in a bucket of stagnant water; the interior surface fo the microwave were peeling and partially removed; the cutting boards had deep discolored grooves that were not easily cleanable; the three-compartment sink did not have drain boards on either side; the dish machine handles had heavy grease buildup; the dumpsters were overflowing with the lids open and cardboard around them; an employees phone was stored on the sushi make table.
Lemon Grass, 912 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 94. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the wiping clothes were not used or stored properly; the utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed, or used; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned properly.
Roll Arena Party Zone, 2801 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: The ice scoop was stored in the ice in the ice machine; the ceiling tile above the three-compartment sink was in disrepair; the floor paint was peeling.
McDonalds #6715, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 86. Violations: The ice shoot on the soda machine had grime on the inside; the gasket on the walk-in freezer was in disrepair; the top of the ice cream machine and the inside cold holding units had old food particles on them; the sugar bib tubing had old grim on the outside; toilet paper was stored on the trashcan in the women's restroom; the hand towel roll in the women's restroom was on the sink; a toilet seat in the women's restroom was loose; there was old food splatter on the walls in some spots; a ceiling tile was open in the dry stock area.
Burger King #3691, 720 Foothills Blvd., Maryville: 97. Violations: A single-use paper cups was stored in the seasoning as a scoop; the ceiling vents above the turbo air cooler were heavily soiled with dust; an employee phone was stored on the in-use prep surface.
Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 86. Violations: The dish machine was not dispensing chlorine and does not meet the high temperature parameters; flies were present in the food prep areas; cabbage heads were stored directly on the floor at the rear of the establishment; wet wiping cloths were stored on various prep surfaces; a scoop was stored in the fried wontons with the handle touching the product; cups had wet nesting at server station; food storage containers had broken and missing pieces, and were not easily cleanable; the rear and side surfaces of the line equipment were soiled with food buildup; the floors and walls of the establishment contained food buildup.
Calhoun's #112, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 93. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping clothes were not used or stored properly; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable; properly designed and constructed, or used; warewashing facilities were not installed, maintained or used correctly, and test strips were not present; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned; there was not adequate ventilation and lighting in certain areas.
Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 92. Violations: There was a cardboard box attached to the end of the ceiling ventilation unit used as directional airflow and it had dust buildup located above the pizza and sandwich make units; the clean knives were stored on the wall mount above the hand sink containing food buildup; several utensils in clean storage were missing large pieces; the surfaces were not smooth or easily cleanable; raw wood was present on the walls behind the pizza make unit; test strips were not present; the outer surfaces of the cold holding units and baking pans contained old food debris and buildup; no toilet paper was present in the women's restroom; the ceiling had heavy dust buildup; walls behind equipment at the pizza prep are contained food debris; the flooring below the prep tables were heavily soiled; several light banisters in the kitchen were not working.
Hooters of Alcoa, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Cambro containers were stacked while still wet, the rim around a compartment was leaking to the floor and there was trash on the bathroom floors as well as dirty floors around walls and equipment.
DaddyO's Fresh Filipino Food Mobile, 1228 La Blancos Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: A light shield for a glass bulb above the standup freezer was broken, leaving the bulb exposed.
Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 409 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 90. Violations: Insects, rodents, or animals were present, and there was improper contamination prevention present. Wiping cloths, utensils and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled. Food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable or properly designed and constructed. The physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained and clean and the plumbing was not installed with proper backflow devices.
