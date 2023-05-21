Violations
The Abbey Bar, 7765 River Road, Townsend: 98. Violations: test strips for three compartment sink and sanitizer buckets expired in April 2020, and large hole in wall above rear bar space.
The Abbey, 7765 River Road Townsend: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used or with test strips; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting, or designated areas not used.
Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road Maryville: 91. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; not washing fruits and vegetables; in-use utensils not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; and inadequate ventilation or lighting, or designated areas not used.
Wendy's 12502, 1771 W. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 99. Violations: bucket of potatoes sitting directly on floor.
Joe's Italian Cuisine Bar, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: boxes of wine sitting directly on floor.
Joe's Italian Cuisine, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 94. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or and stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
Osaka Japanese Grill, 2338 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 92. Violations: thermometers not provided or accurate; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting, or designated areas not used.
Little Suncatchers Family Home DayCare Food Service, 322 Amerine Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: The establishment did not have test strips for the sanitizer.
Joe's Italian Cuisine Bar, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: There were boxes of wine sitting directly on the floor.
Osaka Japanese Grill, 2339 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 92. Violations: Thermometers were not present or accurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the in-use utensils were not properly stored; the utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the toilet facilities were not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned; there was not adequate ventilation or lighting in designated areas.
Joe's Italian Cuisine, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 94. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping clothes were not properly used or stored; the in-use utensils were not properly stored; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed or constructed, or properly used; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean.
Wendy's 12502, 1771 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: A bucket of potatoes was sitting directly on the floor.
Chuckwagon Grill at the Music Junction, 202 Williams Road, Seymour: 99. Violations: The three-compartment sink did not have a drainboard on each side.
Sonic Drive In. #2573, 411 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 91. Violations: The fan is heavily soiled on the main line and is blowing on the open make unit and the active sandwich prep area; all of the sanitizer buckets were not made and held old wiping clothes; wet nesting was present in the food storage containers on the clean utensil rack; the cutting board in the ice cream unit had deep discolored scars; the handles of spatulas were burnt and warped; the nonfood-contact surface of the ice machine door was soiled with a black substance; the sides and front of the line warmer drawers and make units were covered in food buildup; the spray nozzle of the three-compartment sink was leaking and had tape around the plumbing; the area around the garbage disposal near the drive thru had trash littered throughout; the flooring by the fountain station storage contained a large area of red sticky substance; the main line floor had heavy grease buildup; the the ceiling above the prep area and in front of the ice machine was soiled with grease and dust; the flooring in the dry storage area held standing water.
Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 91. Violations: There were insects, rodents or animals present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the wiping clothes were not properly used or stored; the in-use utensils were not properly stored; the utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed or properly used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned.
Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed or properly used.
Mama's Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: The nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned.
Smoky Mountain Brewery Bar, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: The utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled.
Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 96. Violations: Employee drinks were stored on the in-use prep tables; utensils on the storage rack contained label pieces from previous usage; the plumbing under the prep sink was leaking into a bus bin.
El Sazon Mexican Restaurant Bar, 2659 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: There was stagnate water on the floors due to disrepair at the floor drain.
El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: There was no thermometer in the walk-in cooler; the clean drink cups were stacked while they were wet; the lids for the storage bins storing uncooked beans and rice were in disrepair; the was no hot water at the hand sink near the kitchen line; paint was peeling on the black wall near dish room; the floors were holding stagnate water in some spots.
T.C.'s Grill, Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 92. Violations: Improper cooling methods were being used and there was inadequate equipment for temperature control; contamination was not prevent during food preparation, storage or display; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed or used; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the plumbing was installed incorrectly or did not have the proper backflow devices; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained, or cleaned.
McDonalds #6715, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: The food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed or used; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the toilet facilities were not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned.
Sunrise China, 2602 Highway 411 S., Suite 106, Maryville: 91. Violations: Unapproved thawing method were used; there were insects or rodents present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the wiping clothes were not properly used or stored; the in-use utensils were not properly stored; the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned; there was no adequate ventilation or lighting used in designated areas.
Krazy Kafe, 118 Foothills Mall Drive, Space 28, Maryville: 82. Violations: Hardboiled eggs, cut lettuce, cut tomato and cooked pasta did not have date marks; a pack of cigarettes was stored in a basket on a cutting board on the microwave; there was a live cockroach that crawled across the floor at the fountain station near the three-compartment sink in the kitchen; an employee's drink was stored on an in-use prep table; the single-use food trays at the rear dry storage area were store on the floor in a cardboard box; food storage lids and containers contained cracks and were not smooth or easily cleanable; the drain for the McCall cooler was plumbing into a five-gallon bucket that was overflowing; the ceiling grate in the dry storage area is soiled with heavy dust buildup.
Craven Wings, 144 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: Gnats were present in the kitchen and flies were present in the upper loft; a single-use portion cup was stored in the Oreo topping; plumbing was leaking from the ceiling in the loft area.
The Barn at Blackberry Farm, 471 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 97. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed and constructed or properly used; the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.