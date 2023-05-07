Perfect scores
REO Cheese Wagon, 346 Deer Run Drive, Maryville
Plant People Cafe, 309 N. Houston St., Maryville
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro Bar, 136 Apple Valley Way, Townsend
Minds in Motion Learning Center Food Service, 1442 William Blount Drive, Maryville
Lil' Red Wagon Mobile Unit, 605 Enterprise Way, Maryville
Kinder Care Learning Center #301403 Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
Violations
Chama Cheese Mobile Unit, 229 Mimosa Circle, Maryville: 99. Violation: the door needs to self close to deter insects from entering the mobile unit.
Blackberry Mountain Family Pool Snack Bar, 645 Lowland Road, Walland: 98. Violations: the door of the freezer containing ice pops has a black substance throughout its seals; an employee lunch box was stored in the standup cooler on wire shelving above for-service items.
The Barn at Blackberry Farm, 471 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 92. Violations: The establishment had kumquat and hominy in reduced oxygen packaging in the double door freezer that were not logged or approved on HACCP; an employee water bottle was stored on a shelving unit containing utensils; the spatulas were missing pieces and did not have a smooth, easily cleanable surface; ceiling tiles were missing above the dry storage racks.
The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 W. Millers Cove Road, Walland: 96. Violations: The wiping clothes were not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment and linens were not stored, dried or handled correctly; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed or constructed, or properly used; there was not adequate ventilation and lighting in designated areas.
Blackberry Farm Brewery Kitchen, 106 Everett Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: The inside lip of the ice machine had buildup; the outside of the cold holding units had old food splatter.
Bear Grounds Coffee Mobile Unit, 7927 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 98. Violations: An employee beverage was stored on a clean drain board of the three-compartment sink; the interiors of the low coolers and freezer had heavy ice buildup and the surface was not easily cleanable.
Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, 137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend: 96. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed or constructed, or properly used; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned correctly; ventilation and lighting was not adequate in designated areas.
Townsend Great Smokies KOA Food Service, 8533 State Highway 73, Townsend: 99. Violations: Employee food was stored on the true cooler shelving with the butter used for service.
Little River Pub and Deli, 7503 W. Old Highway 73, Townsend: 97. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned correctly.
Ming Tree Restaurant, 2754 Alcoa Highway, STE A, Alcoa: 98. Violations: The food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; the physical facilities were not correctly installed, maintained or cleaned.
Lost Chilangos Mobile Unit, 508 Benjamin Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: A thermometer that was needed was missing; the hot held items were not covered when they were not in use; the wet wiping rag was not in the sanitizing solution; the finish on the counters was chipped; test strips were missing; the outside of various equipment was dirty with old grime; the floors, walls and ceiling were dirty with food splatter and grime.
