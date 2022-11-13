Perfect Scores
• New Providence Head Start Food Service, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Kinder Care Learning Center #301403 Food Service, 1752 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• The Walnut Kitchen Bar, 606 High St., Maryville
Violations
• Raspadas, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 91. Violations: fruit drinks were not covered while in storage; an ice scoop handle laid in ice; the outside of various equipment showed old grime; no test strips, no drainboards and no racks for drying were available; there was no hot water at sinks; dumpster lids were open; floors and walls were dirty with old grime; a vent did not cover an oil fryer.
• Guadalajara Jalisco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 94. Violations: Metal pot warmers were outside, next to a seating area; cutting boards were deeply grooved; the outside of various equipment showed old grime; waste water ran out onto the parking lot; dumpster lids were open; the establishment used propane pots outside, near a seating area.
• Delicias Balin, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 94. Violations: a wet wiping cloth was not in sanitizer solution; a three-compartment sink lacked proper drainboards and test strips; the outside of various equipment was dirty; dumpster lids were open; walls and floors were dirty with old grime; the floors were unfinished; a vent did not fully cover grill area.
• La Cocina de Mama Yaya, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained, and clean; garbage facilities were not maintained and refuse was not properly disposed; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used; thermometers were not provided and accurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
• Asian Buffet, 1054 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa: 96. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Chepa's, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: an employee drink was on prep surface; dumpster lids were open; floors were not not smooth and cleanable, as they were made of unfinished plywood.
• Angelique's Sweet Snacks, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: refrigerators needed thermometers; single service plates needed to be inverted on a top shelf; a three-compartment sink lacked drainboards.
• The Walnut Kitchen, 606 High St., Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried and handled; physical facilities were not installed, maintained, and clean.
