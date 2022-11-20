Violations
• Mama's Kountry Kitchen, 10231 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 93. Violations: can opener had food buildup; ice scoop was stored incorrectly; plastic drink cups were stacked while still wet; the element eyes of the stove were damaged; clean plastic containers were cracked; various pieces of equipment were dirty; edge of the toilet seat in men's restroom was in disrepair; floors were dirty under equipment and around walls; various floor tiles were cracked.
• Chuckwagon Grill at the Music Junction, 202 Williams Road, Seymour: 99. Violations: a sink needed two drain boards or wire racks above the sink for drying.
• Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 94. Violations: food wasn't properly stored; food prep, storage or display didn't prevent contamination; wiping clothes weren't properly stored or used; surfaces weren't clean or cleanable; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean; physical facilities weren't maintained or clean.
• Bluetick Tavern, 128 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 97. Violations: thermometers weren't accurate or installed; surfaces weren't clean or cleanable; garbage wasn't properly disposed or facilities maintained.
• El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: thermometers weren't provided inside freezer units; an ice bin didn't have a cover for protection; several shelves weren't smooth or cleanable; floors don't drain well in some spots; broken floor tiles were causing standing water.
• M.P. Hibachi Grill, 357 Telford St, Alcoa: 94. Violations: thermometers weren't provided or accurate; food wasn't properly stored; food storage, prep or display didn't prevent contamination; wiping clothes weren't properly used or stored; dish washers weren't installed or maintained; physical facilities weren't installed, maintained or clean.
• Yassin's Falafel House, 212 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: a wet wiping cloth was laying on a prep table while it was in use.
• Masala Indo Pak Grill, 1811 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 93. Violations: pastries in a freezer weren't covered; bags of onions were sitting on the floor of a walk-in freezer; boxes of chicken were sitting on the floor of a walk-in freezer; spoon handle was laying in food; cutting board had deep, darkened grooves; no chlorine test strips were on hand; sides of equipment and freezer handles had food buildup; a freezer has ice buildup on its sides; underneath equipment and shelves had food and grime buildup; lights in the kitchen and storage area weren't properly working.
• Cheddar's, 250 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 95. Violations: utensils, equipment or linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; surfaces weren't clean or cleanable; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean; plumbing or back flow devices wasn't properly installed.
