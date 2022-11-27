• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 93. Violations: Dish machine at 0 ppm; ceiling tiles dusty (over make line) at ceiling air return; and wire shelving rusted in bakery area.
• Lanier Elementary School Food Service, 6006 Lanier Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: lid to dumpster left open while not in use.
• Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, 137 Apple Valley Way, Townsend: 96. Violations: employee beverages stored above in-use prep surfaces; clean ice wands stored in freezer on walk in floor; interior non food contact surface (face plate) of ice machine contained a black substance; and employee cell phones stored in multiple prep areas.
• Bella Roma Pizza, 1718 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 88. Violations: no paper towels at hand sinks; cooked pasta in walk in cooler not date marked; knife blade to can opener had old food and grime buildup; dirty wet wiping cloth laying on food prep surface; handles to cold holding units and outside of baking pans had old food and grime buildup; walls, floors and ceiling had old food and grime buildup; and several light banisters in the kitchen area were not working.
• La Casa La Casita Delisia, 908 Hillside Road, Louisville: 98. Violation: wiping cloths not properly used or stored; and physical facilities not properly installed, maintained or clean.
