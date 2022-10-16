Perfect Scores
• TLC Foundation Station Food Service, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville
• Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland
• Waffle House #2187, 2118 U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville
Violations
• El Barril Mexican Grill, 2312 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 88. Violations: thermometers were not provided or accurate; insects, rodents or animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths were not properly used or stored; an in-use utensil was not properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; plumbing, proper backflow devices were not installed; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean; there was inadequate ventilation or lighting; designated areas were not used
• Aubrey's, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 94. Violations: thermometers were not provided or accurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths were improperly used or stored; utensils, equipment or linens were improperly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean
• Smokey's Pizza, 2106 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: a plastic portion cup was in a large container of sugar; a box of cheese was placed on the floor in a walk-in cooler; a knife blade showed old food and grime build up; cutting boards had deep blackened grooves; sides of equipment showed old food and grime build up; old food and grime buildup was present on walls; upright chest freezer showed extreme ice buildup on shelves; a light cover was missing in banister in the kitchen area; the vent to a grill showed old food and grime buildup dripping down.
• Tacos La Cunadita, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: thermometers were not provided or accurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; garbage/refuse properly was not disposed; garbage facilities were not maintained; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean
• Asia Cafe Express, 2025 Bridgeway Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean; there was inadequate ventilation or lighting; designated areas were not used
• Bella, 121 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: wiping cloths were not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment or linens were improperly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean
• The Barn at Blackberry Farm, 471 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; an in-use utensil was not properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens were not properly stored, dried or handled
• Applebee's, 2564 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; warewashing facilities, test strips, were not installed, maintained or used; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed; garbage facilities were not maintained; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean
• Tres Portrillos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: the inside of a microwave was dirty; dumpster lids were open; there were unfinished floors and walls.
• Smoky Mountain Speedway Food Service, 809 Brickmill Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: the hot water faucet of a hand sink leaked.
• El Tarasco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: dumpster lids were open and the floor was damaged in spots
• Zaxby's #39401, 2335 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: a large container of flour was not labeled; the lid to a plastic container in a walk-in cooler was broken
• Small Town BBQ, 110 West College Street, Friendsville: 98. Violations: there was a busted scoop for sugar; the bathroom doors did not have self closures; a current permit was not posted
• Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 99. Violations: clean plastic food storage containers were cracked or broken
• Pellissippi State Culinary Kitchen, 2731 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville: 99. Violations: a can opener blade in the baking room was dirty.
• The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 W. Millers Cove Road, Walland: 99. Violations: wiping cloths were not properly used or stored
• Corn Crib Cafe, 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback: 99. Violations: there were no thermometers in cold holding units
