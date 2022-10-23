Perfect Scores
• Finn Dogs Street Food Mobile Unit, 316 Brown School Road, Maryville
• Sunrise Child Care Food Service, 115 Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville
• Chick-Fil-A, 1767 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville
• Jaboni's Pizzeria Bar, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville
• Bullpen Bar, 328 Gill St, Alcoa
• Smoky Mountain Montessori School Food Service, 1903 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
• Hooters of Alcoa Bar, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa
• Swara Food Company Mobile Unit, 1528 E. Broadway Ave, Maryville
Violations
• Little River BBQ, 8303 State Highway 73, Townsend: 87. Violations: the hand washing sink was being used to pre wash/soak pans and dishes; medication was stored on a shelf above the prep table; an employee drink was sitting on the prep cooler cutting board; clean utensils were stored with the service ends up; cutting boards had deep stains and cuts; dumpster was open and overflowing; freezer had ice build-up; floor tile was broken and missing; lights were out and not shielded over food prep area.
• Burger Master, 8439 State Highway 73, Townsend: 91. Violations: toxic spray bottles weren't properly labeled; can opener blade had old food and grime build-up; a dirty, wet, wiping towel was stored on a sink; ice scoop was stored on a dirty surface; no covered trash can in the employee bathroom.
• Sunrise China, 2602 Highway 411 South, Maryville: 93. Violations: contamination wasn't prevented during food prep, storage or display; wiping cloths weren't properly stored; in-use utensils weren't properly stored; contact surfaces weren't cleanable; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean; bathrooms weren't properly supplied or clean; physical facilities weren't maintained or clean.
• Taqueria El Gordo Mobile Unit, 259 W. Newton Street, Alcoa: 98. Violation: hot or cold water wasn't running or running at low pressure.
• Ruby Tuesday, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: nonfood surfaces weren't clean; facilities weren't maintained or clean.
• Shoney's, 1021 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: in-use utensil wasn't properly stored; utensils, linens or equipment wasn't properly stored, dried or handled; surfaces weren't cleanable; facilities weren't maintained or clean.
• Jaboni's Pizzeria, 549 Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: food in freezer was uncovered; dirty, wet, wiping cloth was laying on food prep surface; cutting boards had deep, blackened grooves; dishwasher didn't have chlorine test strips.
• Diamondback Wine Bar, 211 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 97. Violations: cooling chicken wings were't vented properly; oil spray bottle wasn't labeled.
• Bullpen, 328 Gill St, Alcoa: 97. Violations: cutting board was grooved; sink didn't have drain boards; ceiling tiles were damaged.
• Child Haven Child Care Food Services, 130 Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: dishwasher didn't have a thermometer; thermometer in a cooler wasn't accurate.
• Ashi Express Japanese Grill, 1904 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 98. Violations: food or containers weren't properly labeled; contamination wasn't prevented during food prep, storage or display.
• RT Lodge Food Service, 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 96. Violations: wiping cloths weren't properly used or stored; in-use utensil wasn't properly stored; surfaces aren't cleanable; facilities weren't maintained or clean.
• Hooters of Alcoa, 1094 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: utensils, equipment or linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean; facilities weren't maintained or cleaned.
• Yummy Yummy Pizza & Sandwiches, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 99. Violation: no vent was over the fryer or flat top.
