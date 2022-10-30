Perfect Scores
• O'Charley's #261 Bar, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa
• Isaac's, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Mr. Weenies Hot Dogs Mobile Unit, 7953 Carnes Road, Townsend
• Food & Co. Mobile Catering Mobile Unit #2, 1539 Boyle St., Alcoa
• William Blount Vocational Center Food Service, 227 County Farm Road, Maryville
• Amico, 8351 Scenic Tennessee 73, Townsend
Violations
• Cruisin' Cuisine Mobile Unit, 2831 Topside Road, Louisville: 97. Violations: cutting board pitted and worn, three-compartment sink did not have two drain boards and food debris on bottom shelf inside reach-in cooler.
• O'Charley's #261, 364 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 96. Violations: clean single serve cup lying in marinara sauce; cutting board moderately grooved; outside of various equipment dirty and inside bottoms of reach-in coolers dirty; and floors dirty in spots (under equipment, walk-in cooler, dry stock room) and floor tiles in disrepair on line.
• Lemon Grass, 912 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 96. Violations: dirty can opener blade; container of raw beef on floor in kitchen; inside lip of ice machine rusted from bolts; food storage containers not made of food grade plastic; various equipment and shelving dirty; and various floor and ceiling tiles in disrepair and spots of food splatter on walls.
• Pearson's Dining, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: beef cooling in walk-in completely covered with food wrap and wet wiping cloth on prep surface (not in use).
• Thai Cuisine, 622 Condry Land, Maryville: 91. Violations: not preventing contamination during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; hot and cold water not available with adequate pressure; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting.
• Smoky Mountain Brewery, 743 Watkins Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: cooling boneless chicken breast in walk in cooler with lid on it, wet nesting pans on clean rack in dish area and cutting board had deep blackened grooves.
• William Blount Ninth Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display.
• Chili's, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 91. Violations: no thermometer in small reach in cooler, large container of sugar not labeled, boxes of food sitting directly on floor to walk in freezer, handle to scoop lying in sugar, clean utensils stored with eating ends up at clean rack, cutting boards had deep blackened grooves, handles to cold holding units had old food and grime buildup, old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and shelves, and several light banisters were not covered in kitchen area.
• Buffalo Wild Wings #218, 224 Hamilton Crossing, Alcoa: 92. Violations: no thermometer on hand for hot water dishwasher, box of food sitting directly on floor to walk in freezer, wet nesting containers on clean rack, cutting boards had deep blackened grooves, bottom to walk in freezer around floor had rust and was not cleanable, old food and grime buildup on handles of steamers, four hand sinks were not working properly and ran constantly, and old food and grime buildup on floor underneath equipment and shelves.
• Amici, 1420 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: bottom shelf of kitchen prep table rusted and mold on block wall behind dish machine.
• Empire Garden, 1617 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Los Amigos, 409 Cusick St., Maryville: 94. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• William Blount High School Food Service, 229 County Farm Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: pasta salad container was busted and large amount of ice buildup around door to walk in freezer.
• Sakura Sushi & Grill, 741 Watkins Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; in-use utensil not properly stored; and warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips.
• Calhoun's #112, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: leaving lids on while in cooling process and putting in cold holding unit before reaching 70 degrees; no thermometer in small prep cooler; dirty wet wiping cloths lying on food prep surfaces; and walls and floor had old food and grime buildup.
