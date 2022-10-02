• Gondolier, 2632 U.S. 411 S., Maryville: 97. Violations: frozen foods left uncovered in upright freezer while not in use, cold holding unit handles had old food and grime buildup, and old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and shelves.
• Peking Chinese Restaurant, 157 S. Hall Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: can opener blade dirty, food storage containers not made of food grade plastic, various equipment dirty and various walls and floors dirty.
• T.C.'s Grill Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 83. Violations: hand sink at dishwasher not working, and no paper towels or hand soap at sink near dishwasher; storing raw chicken above raw sausage on rack in walk in cooler; rice in walk-in cooler over two hours at 90 degrees; cooling foods with lids on them; dirty wet wiping cloths laying on food prep surfaces; outside of flat baking pans have old food and grime buildup; floor is pitted in several places, and old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and shelves and on walls; and several lights not working in kitchen area.
• Cooper's, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; and utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled.
• Waffle House #102, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 93. Violations: dish machine maximum temperature at 116, ice scoop cracked and inside of reach-in coolers dirty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.