• Minds in Motion Learning Center Food Service, 1442 William Blount Drive, Maryville
• Jordan Development Food Service, 2021 Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Texas Roadhouse Bar, 1125 Franck Street, Alcoa
Violations
• Tacos La Cunadita, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: Inadequate protection of food temperature and against contamination. Food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not constructed or used properly. Garbage was not disposed of properly and physical facilities were not maintained.
• El Tarasco, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 98. Violations: The dumpster lids were open and the floor was damaged in spots.
• Tres Portrillos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 97. Violations: The dumpster lids were open and the floors and walls were unfinished. The interior of the microwave was dirty.
• Waffle House #102, 3009 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: The food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly designed or used and the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean.
• Bonner Burger, 1703 West Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 97. Violations: Nesting pans were placed on a clean rack while wet, and the cutting board had deep blackened grooves. There was a large amount of ice buildup around the door to the walk-in freezer.
• Texas Roadhouse, 1125 Franck Street, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Opened bags of chicken breading were not sealed while not in use, and the hand sink was leaking. Clean metal and plastic containers were stacked while still wet.
• The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 West Millers Cove Road, Walland: 94. Violations: No precautions to ensure temperature of fish or soups remained in a safe range were present. A dirty wet wiping cloth was also stored on a prep table while food was being prepared.
• T.C.'s Grill, Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 94. Violations: Adequate temperature control measures for food were not in place and wiping cloths were not properly used or stored. Nonfood-contact surfaces and physical facilities were not properly cleaned. There was a lack of proper ventilation.
• Little Sprouts Learning Center Food Service, 1833 North Wright Road: 98. Violations: Improper protection against food contamination was present and utensils and equipment did not meet cleaning standards.
