• Foothills Child Care, 1707 Triangle Park Drive, Maryville
• Courtyard by Marriot S-Bar Bistro, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa
• Tri Hop Brewery, 205 Court Street, Maryville
• Heritage Middle School Food Service, 3737 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 East Broadway Avenue, Maryville
Violations
• Roberson Family Restaurant, 10211 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: In-use knives were stored improperly and utensils were dried with a clean towel after washing instead of being left to air dry.
• Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violations: Various ceiling tiles had water damage and dust.
• Subs and Such, 248 South Calderwood Street, Alcoa: 97. Violations: Insufficient protection against contamination in food and improper storing, drying and handling of utensils and equipment. Bathrooms not sufficiently supplied/cleaned.
• Lee's Chicken, 523, Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Peeling paint and chipped wood in dry stock shelving and stagnate water on the floor of the chicken cooler due to poor drainage.
• Chapulines Street Tacos, 2024 East Hunt Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: Insufficient protections against food contamination and nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean or constructed properly. Bathrooms not sufficiently supplied/cleaned.
• Cracker Barrel #494, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: Insects/other animals present. Cleaning cloths and utensils not properly stored. Insufficient protections against food contamination during preparation and storage.
• Hardee's #1501839, 2105 East Broadway Avenue, Maryville: 98. Violations: Clean metal containers were stacked while still wet and the floors around equipment were dirty. The ceiling tiles around air returns were dusty.
