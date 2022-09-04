• Anaba, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 93. Violations: large container of rice not labeled, front door propped open, large buckets of food sitting directly on floor to walk-in cooler and in storage area, dirty wet wiping clothes laying on food prep surface, deep blackened grooves in cutting boards, and old food and grime buildup on walls and floors.
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 90. Violations: insects, rodents or animals present; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; single use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; plumbing not installed with proper backflow devices; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Bojangles #1325, 1911 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 98. Violations: dirty wet wiping cloth laying on food prep surface and wet nesting pans on clean rack.
• China House, 2909 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville: 94. Violations: hand sink removed due to damage; opened back of rice not sealed while not in use and bags of rice on floor; wooden shelving chipped, food containers not made from food grade plastic and shelving covered with cardboard; outside of various equipment dirty; and floors, walls and ceiling dirty in spots.
• McDonalds #21687, 2929 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 95. Violations: single use cup laying in ice; several wet wiping rags int in sani bucket when not in use; clean plastic cambro containers stacked while still in water; outside of ice chute dirty; and various dining room bench seats have upholstery finish peeling.
• Walland Elementary School Food Service, 247. E. Millers Cove Road, Walland: 98. Violations: WIC unit contains brown and white substance directly in front of unit fans; seal of milk cooler on line is torn on left side, and paint is chipping and rust is exposed on dish machine hood cover.
• Rockford Elementary School Food Service, 3728 Williams Mill Road, Rockford: 99. Violation: Wet nesting present in clean utensils at dry storage rack.
• McAlister's Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 94. Violations: dish machine showed max temperature of 152 degrees, 107 degrees on final rinse; and need test strips for new sanitizer at three-comp sink.
• Blount County Community Action Agency Commissary, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryvile: 99. Violation: Two lights not working in main kitchen prep area.
• Between the Slices, 3425 Clayton Court, Maryville: 98. Violation: Gnats present in food prep area.
• Great American Cookies, 167 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: Buckets of ice sitting directly on floor in in storage area and employee retroom did not have covered garbage can.
• Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 71. Violations: Person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge and could not answer questions concerning basic food safety; dish employee was observed handling soiled utensils, then proceeding to put away clean utensils without washing hands; hand washing sink did not have soap or paper towels; raw chorizo was stored on wire rack in glass front cooler above RTE salsas; Insecticide stored on front table directly touching the drink dispenser, bathroom cleaner stored on food ingredient cart next to grill, touching vegetable shortening and oil; gnats present in lobby surrounding produce; corn tortillas stored on line with no protection from environmental contamination and multiple employee drinks stored with for service foods; to go containers stored directly on floor in hallway with dry stock; no drain boards or alternative present on the comp sink; unisex restroom trash receptacle is not covered; ceiling contained heavy water damage above front beverage dispensers and walls behind equipment were soiled with food debris; and employee keys were stored on food service film station.
• Smokey's Pizza, 1607 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 92. Violations: Employee beverage stored on shelf above make table; pizza make unit had standing water in bottom of cooler, seals of front pizza cooler contained a black substance and seal of the front freezer was torn on the side; pizza boxes in plastic wrapping were stored on floor of dry storage room; cutting boards at storage shelf contained deep cuts with brown discoloration, the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable and the pizza make unit was missing front plate and had exposed filter and components; floor fans throughout food prep area contained heavy dust buildup; plumbing under three comp sink was leaking into a bucket and the faucet outside the employee restroom was dripping; and ceiling grates above prep area contained dust buildup and walls at prep area had paint chipping/surface eroding.
• Wendy's #3523, 264 Calderwood, Alcoa: 91. Violations: flies present in prep area; employee drink stored on prep table; clean utensils at rear prep area stored on soiled shelving, and dust and grease buildup were present on sides and cover of end fryer; cutting board contained deep grooves with dark coloration, and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable; spray nozzle at rear prep sink stored below flood plain; dumpster side door is open; and heavy food debris present on flooring around equipment on the line and behind fountain station at drive thru.
• Pancho's Mexican Restaurant, 2715 U.S. 411 South, Marville: 97. Violations: container of lemons not covered while not in use; cutting board had deep blackened grooves; and large amount of ice buildup around door to walk in freezer, floor pitted in several places, and old food and grime buildup on floor underneath equipment and shelves.
• Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: old food splatter inside microwave.
• Burger King #9977, 115 Lindsay St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: toilet facilities not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned, and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• School of Perpetual Motion food Service, 1452 E. Brown School Road, Maryville: 95. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used or with test strips; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and not adequate ventilation or lighting and designated areas used.
• Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: gasket in disrepair on reach-in cooler, and ceiling tile in disrepair and paint on shelves peeling in dry stock room.
• Cracker Barrel #494, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 90. Violations: dish machine is not meeting high temperature sanitization parameter of 160 degrees and did not have chemical sanitizer; air curtains had been removed from clean end of dish machine; flies present in food preparation area; ice containers at fountain beverage station were left open without protection from environmental contamination; employee drink was stored on in use prep surface with for service food; wet wiping cloths were stored on in use prep surfaces; and labels from previous use were present on food storage containers at clean utensil rack, and wet nesting was also present.
• IHOP, 906 Turner St., Maryville: 91. Violations: insects, rodents or animals present; contamination no prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; warewashing facilities not properly installed, maintained, used or with test strips; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.