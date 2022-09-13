Violations
• Super Taco, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 92. Violations: insects, rodents or animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored, used; warewashing facilities, test strips were not installed, maintained or used; toilet facilities were not properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas were not used.
• Captain D's #3202, 2714 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
• Waterfront Bar & Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
• Par-T-Pub, 218 S. Calderwood Street, Alcoa: 97. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
• McDonald's #6715, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violations: an inside reach-in cooler showed crumbs and food bits; a trash can in a men’s restroom stall was overflowing.
• Archer's BBQ, 10225 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: a five-gallon bucket that was not made of food-grade plastic was used to store food; establishment needed test strips for three-compartment sink.
• McAlister's Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 99. Violations: warewashing facilities, test strips were not installed, maintained or used.
• Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
• Southern Served Mobile Unit, 237 Ridgefield Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: warewashing facilities, test strips were not installed, maintained or used.
• Topside Learning Center Food Service, 2934 Topside Road, Louisville: 99. Violations: physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
• Southland Cafe, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: floor tiles were in disrepair; the ceiling was dusty around the air conditioning returns.
• Fairview Elementary School Service, 2130 Niles Ferry Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: ceiling tile above serving line contained current water damage.
• Maryville Junior High School Food Service, 805 Montvale Station Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: ice machine door was broken and did not seal fully when closed.
• Porter Elementary School Food Service, 4520 Wildwood Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: wiping cloths were not properly used or stored.
• Foothills Elementary School Food Service, 520 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: the interior face plate of an ice machine was broken, and its surface was not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Maryville High School Food Service, 825 Lawrence Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: food storage containers at clean utensil rack contained cracks, and their surfaces were not smooth and easily cleanable.
Perfect Scores
• SnoBiz Maryville, 817 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville
• Waterfront Bar & Grill Auxiliary, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville
