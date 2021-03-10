A leader with RIO Revolution's recovery ministry is missing, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said today.
Catherine "Catt" Dees, RIO's Celebrate Recovery leader, was last seen locally at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, March 8, when she was at the East Lamar Alexander campus of RIO Revolution Church in Maryville.
Her car — a 1999 silver/gray Solara with a dent on the driver-side rear bumper — was last seen in Lenoir City at 4:36 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Anyone with information about Dees should call BCSO Investigator Joe Perry at 865-273-5078 or email Jperry@bcso.com.
The release stated Dees is 50, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Calls on social media to help locate Dees have echoed through social media since Tuesday, and RIO is encouraging people to pray Dees will be found safe.
