A rock slide today, June 24, on Laurel Creek Road leading to Cades Cove hampered visitors on the first day the popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park attraction was closed to vehicles.
A small rock slide on closed Laurel Creek Road, according to automated announcements at about 7 a.m.
At 10:05 a.m., announcements showed roads were reopened to traffic.
Wednesday was supposed to be the first of many in a GSMNP pilot program closing Cades Cove Loop Road to vehicles all day.
The attractions usually opens its gates at sunrise and closes them at sunset.
Details on the rock slide and vehicle-free Wednesdays will be available in Thursday's print edition of The Daily Times.
