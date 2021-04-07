Old Walland Highway between block 6339 and 6547 is closed until further notice due to a rock slide, Blount County officials announced Wednesday morning via several social media posts.
Blount County Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick reported in one post the rock slide was "substantial," making a portion of the road impassable.
It's currently not known how long crews will need to clear debris.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
