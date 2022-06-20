Neighbors of the Royal Oaks community came to the Maryville Planning Commission meeting on Monday hoping to derail a development request.
After listening to citizens, members of the planning commission told the citizens that since the neighborhood is developed on private property, including the roadways, the commission doesn’t have a say on whether the land is developed, as long as it meets all city requirements.
The planning commission acts as a check to confirm that private developers are meeting standards set by the city.
“For me, Royal Oaks has always been different,” Chair Keri Prigmore said, “like a little baby unicorn.” Prigmore and other members of the planning commission told Royal Oaks community members their complaints are heard but can’t be acted upon by the commission.
Development still has to comply with zoning and other city regulations, but citizen concerns for traffic safety and sewage within the private community would need to be handled by state agencies, Commissioner Fred Metz said.
“At the end of the day, if the plat meets our requirements that we’ve put forth, we say ‘no,’ we go to court and we lose, it’ll be done anyway,” Metz said.
Tinker Richmond requested approval for four adjoined lots off Cypress Point Court. Three lots — each about a third of an acre — are preliminarily approved for development, and a fourth totaling 2.4 acres is set aside for future development.
A representative from the Royal Oaks Property Owners Association said the association is concerned for how the total scope of development could overwhelm sewage lines.
“We appreciate the opportunity to talk about it because it’s personal to us,” Royal Oaks resident Hank Vaughn said. “Things are growing out there so fast. Our roads are getting beaten to death by equipment, and every time something gets approved, that’s another set of dump trucks and heavy equipment hauling up and down our road, so we’re not too thrilled about that.”
City requirements would allow about 12 units to develop on the total acreage preliminarily approved on Monday, 3.63 acres. Richmond owns 70 acres of land in total from the former Royal Oaks Golf Course.
Richmond said he understands community concerns, but he has been trying to sell the 70 acres for four years. He said he offered property to neighbors to extend their yards and has explored other avenues, such as open space efforts from the Royal Oaks Conservancy.
“I want to be a good neighbor to them,” Richmond said, “but I had $6,000 a month mortgage payment on the golf course, and couldn’t make that, so we had to close it. Now I got $25,000 a year in taxes.”
The ROC is trying to turn the former golf course into a park, but hasn’t secured funding to purchase the property from Richmond. In order to receive a grant that will help fund the land purchase, the city of Maryville has to partner with the conservancy. And in order for the city to partner, it requested that the conservancy gather enough signatures from community members in favor of the park.
