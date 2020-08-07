The South Athletic Conference Presidents Council announced that it is postponing all competition scheduled for fall sports until the spring semester after previously delaying the state of fall sports competition until Sept. 26.
Football, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country and field hockey are the sports impacted by the decision.
“When we made the decision to delay the start of the fall seasons, we were hopeful the nationwide trends would improve and allow our student-athletes to compete,” said Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry, Chair of the SAC Presidents Council in a conference release. “However, the pandemic has not improved as we had hoped, and we feel the best decision is to postpone any competition to the spring 2021 semester. This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we did not make it without careful consideration of all parties involved.”
A decision on the start of winter sports competition will be made at a later date.
The SAC Presidents Council also voted to temporarily suspend all athletic-related activities, including practices, weight training and voluntary workouts until Sept. 1 because of what the SAC described as “the ambiguity of the (NCAA) Board of Governors’ directives regarding testing requirements for practice activities and the coverage of medical expenses for COVID-19 related issues for student-athletes.”
Activities will be resumed after Sept. 1 if clarification is received from the NCAA on institution’s ability to engage student-athletes in team-related activities as long as federal, state, and local guidelines are followed.
“Much like the decision we had to make back in March to cancel spring sports, this decision to postpone fall sports was very difficult for our administration to make,” SAC commissioner Patrick Britz said. “But the health and safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority and we feel the decision to postpone our fall seasons is the best for their safety and well-being, and it gives us the best opportunity to play.
“While this still does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during the 2021 spring season, it gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”
