The Blount County fire department responded to a fire Saturday morning that caused severe damage to at least half of a local business on 2804 Wildwood Road in Maryville, according to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan.
A total of 16 firefighters and eight firetrucks were called at approximately 10:57 a.m. to a fire at Tipton’s Garage and were on site until the fire was put out at 2:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon McClanahan said.
An unidentified man was staying in an apartment located inside of the building when he was awakened by the smoke alarm alerting him to the fire. He managed to get out of the structure without injury and there were no other injuries reported, according to McClanahan.
McClanahan stated that the fire consisted of heavy black smoke and “pretty heavy” flames on one side of the building when firefighters arrived on the scene. He also said that the roof on the side that was burning had caved in and that 50% of the building is salvageable while the other 50% suffered “heavy damage.”
Vehicles on site, both inside of the garage and in the parking lot were saved as firefighters managed to contain the fire to just the building itself, McClanahan said.
As of 3:35 p.m. Saturday, McClanahan told The Daily Times that the cause of the blaze had not yet been identified.
