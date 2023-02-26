Sara Quatrocky remembers what the initial conference calls were like when she joined the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Committee for the 2018-19 season.
“One of the guys would always say, ‘Hey guys,’ or ‘Good morning, guys,’ and then he would always say, ‘And Sara,’” the Maryville College athletics director told The Daily Times.
The unfamiliarity of having a woman on the committee eventually led to a search of if there had been another in the past.
There had not.
The first woman on the committee has since become the first woman chair of the committee, elevating to the position this season after serving as the vice chair to Wheaton men’s basketball coach Mike Schauer a year ago.
“It’s not like that’s why I did this,” Quatrocky said. “There was an opening, I like basketball, and this is a committee I’ve never been on before and I did it. It’s kind of fitting because it’s also the 50th anniversary of Title IX, but who would’ve thought it would take that long for a woman to be the chair of the men’s basketball committee for Division III.”
Quatrocky previously served on NCAA committees for tennis, lacrosse and women’s golf before applying to become the then-South/Southeast representative — Division III has since moved to the 10-region model — of the men’s basketball committee when she was the senior woman administrator for athletics at Rhodes College.
She was hired as Maryville College’s associate athletic director in 2019 and was only able to remain on the NCAA committee because Rhodes and Maryville College were in the same region.
Four years later, Quatrocky was the clear choice to lead the committee when the chair became vacant.
“It was very clear to the rest of the committee that she was the next person to grasp that role and step up into that leadership position,” NCAA Coordinator of Championships and Alliances Alex Mortillaro said. “Over the last five years, she has shown she knows what the ultimate goal is and does a great job of uniting the group to work toward that goal, but she also keeps the bigger picture in mind at the same time. She does a good job of balancing both — which can be challenge for some — the global landscape of Division III basketball and the small targets week-to-week of each region.”
And yet, there was still skepticism from the outside.
News had already gotten out about Quatrocky being the committee chair by the time last year’s Division III Final Four rolled around. One person asked, “So you know basketball?”
It is an attitude that Quatrocky has tried her best to alter. She plans on leaving the committee at season’s end and is actively recruiting other women administrators to fill either the vacancy she is leaving behind or others and pass the baton to them.
“Women should do things that they have not done before, and that’s OK,” Quatrocky said. “You can be a leader and you can be a mentor, and just because no one has done them before doesn’t mean that you can’t. That’s the biggest thing.”
Quatrocky has helped usher in a new era for Division III men’s basketball, one that has it at heights it has never experienced before.
The committee unveiled the top-16 teams — much like Division I — for the first time on Feb. 16. The upcoming NCAA Division III tournament has “captured some of that March Madness magic” by stagging its tip-off times for its first round of games to create a day devoted to Division III basketball.
“Probably the hardest thing she’s done is the number of public appearances she’s done,” Mortillaro said. “She’s jumping on different podcasts and being transparent with the D-III basketball community while also growing the overall profile of D-III basketball.
“There is a respect the committee has gotten with her and Mike (Schauer) being the chair the last two years. There’s an appreciation from the D-III community about what’s been done. The changes are notable, and I’m happy people are noticing what’s been done by Sara.”
Quatrocky has done all this while also balancing her athletics director responsibilities and leading the way for the creation of the Collegiate Conference of the South, which began competition in the fall.
All those lanes converged Saturday when the Maryville College men’s basketball team paraded around Randy Lambert Court after defeating Belhaven for the inaugural CCS Tournament championship, cutting down the nets and taking pictures with the trophy.
Quatrocky watched the entire celebration unfold on her phone with AirPods in her ears, taking a brief moment away from the action on the five televisions located inside the committee’s war room in Indianapolis.
“You could see the pride she takes in her school and how hard it was for her not to be there,” Mortillaro said. “Obviously, she takes her role as the chair very seriously, but that was probably one of the coolest moments (of the weekend).”
When the Scots retreated to their locker room with their trophy, Quatrocky refocused and got back to the matter at hand: deciding the field of 64 for the upcoming NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship. The bracket will be unveiled during a selection show at 1 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.
A few weeks from now, she will present the national championship trophy at center court of Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It will be lifelong memory for whatever team is the last one standing at the end of the tournament, but it will have to share part of the spotlight with a pioneer for women administrators.
“Basketball has always been a huge part of my life,” Quatrocky said. “I was a tomboy growing up with my dad, and we went to Kansas Jayhawks games all the time. College basketball was everything to me, and now to think that I’ve helped grow Division III basketball to the point where we had a media room last year full of media and national media stories. We were on ESPN and we have our national championship game televised on CBS Sports. Those things are priceless.
“The fact that my grandma will be able to watch me give the trophy on television this year, that’s a big deal to me.”
