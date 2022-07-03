As seniors, we face a variety of choices. Those affecting our loved ones are always at the top of the list, and quite rightfully so. However, there are also decisions that we must make for ourselves that frequently impact those that we care about.
Nobody wants to be a burden or give anyone reason to worry.
I know that feeling from my own experience. My parents always provided for me and our family, but when it came to their own financial planning, they sadly feel short. They made a decent wage as middle class Americans, but they never put money away that they could count on for the future. My dad literally worked up until the day he died, collapsing as he left his apartment while preparing to go to his job. My mother was left with heavy debt and doubts as to how to pay her bills and manage her expenses. Her final years were filled with stress and anxiety, and it created a great deal of difficulty when it came to her relationships with her family and friends.
I learned a lesson from that, and that was to properly prepare as far as my finances are concerned. I saved money and found a financial advisor that I could trust to do what’s right for me and my savings. That way, I wouldn’t have to worry about taking care of my monthly expenses, and, most importantly, I wouldn’t have to pass my problems on to my children.
With a little luck, I’ll gift them with some sort of inheritance to give them that extra boost they may need at some point in the future. At very least, they’ll be able to tend to their own money matters without having to worry about mine.
That’s important, and it’s something we ought to consider when thinking about our heirs. Life is tough enough without having to worry about their parents’ financial strains or status.
Consider your Social Security scenario
Deciding when to take Social Security is one of the most critical choices seniors find themselves faced with. However, whether you decide to take it at age 62, 66, or even age 70 is a personal choice contingent on one’s lifestyle and resources. Once the decision is made on when to take the monthly draw, it’s not easy to opt for a “do-over” without having to repay a substantial amount of money that you’ve already taken.
After all, if you choose to begin taking benefits at the earliest opportunity, which for most of us is age 62, you’ll receive a smaller monthly check then you would had you waited. Experts tell us you’ll receive eight percent more for every year you wait.
That’s a better return than a lot of investments these days — and a safer one as well.
On the other hand, if you have a need for the money sooner rather than later, or if you don’t expect to live well into your 70s or 80s, then you may want to consider taking the money while you’re still able to use it. That old expression about a bird in the hand makes a lot of sense.
My original I intention was to try to wait as long as I could before taking my benefits. I was nearly 67 when I made the decision to take them sooner. A Social Security representative told me that if I wanted to start taking my checks at that point, I’d be entitled to prorate them back to the past six months, meaning that I could get a lump sum of over $13,000 to catch me up.
Naturally, that proved too hard to resist.
I could have gotten a bigger monthly check had I decided to hold out, but I calculated that I’d have to reach the age of 82 until the sum of what I’d receive going forward and the bigger benefit I’d start getting at age 70 would balance out. While I fully expect to live to a ripe old age, it made more sense for me to have the money immediately while I was still healthy enough to enjoy it.
Remember: Social Security was never intended to be a sole source of income. Savings and part-time work ought to augment it.
Likewise, I object to the word “entitlement.” It makes it sound as if we’re receiving something that we haven’t earned. The opposite is true. We gave the government that money when it was deducted from our paycheck. It’s up to the government to use it wisely. Don’t tell me that the system is going to deplete its funds in twelve or fifteen years. We trusted those that manage that trust fund to balance the books accordingly.
Listen, all you lawmakers. Don’t you dare let us down.
Finally…
Happy July 4th everyone. Let this holiday remind us of this nation’s birthright — that is, that liberty and justice for all is not only for the select few. It’s not meant for those who want to subvert the rule of law to serve their own purposes. Let’s hope we find independence from bigotry, criminality and any void of common sense.
After all, with independence comes the responsibility to use it wisely. Let’s not negate the need to do so.
