Blount County Sheriff's deputies discovered a 7-year-old girl deceased inside of a cabin rental Monday morning on Towns End Road, Townsend.
Public Information Officer for BCSO, Marian O'Briant, said deputies responded to a tree that had fallen on top of a cabin at 8:15 a.m.
Once there, they discovered it had fallen on the bedroom where a 7-year-old girl was sleeping.
Deputies and members of the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Blount County Fire Department, Blount County Highway Department and the National Park Service all worked to get to the girl.
Once found, they discovered she had died while trapped inside.
O'Briant added that the cabin was a short-term rental property.
She said BCSO is not releasing any names at this time, and the report is not yet completed.
(0) comments
