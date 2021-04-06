A storm sewer pipe has failed under U.S. Highway 411 South near the Foothills Mall Drive intersection, the city of Maryville said in an "urgent traffic notice" today.
The failure has created a sink hole on the eastbound side of the road near the Pure Magic Car Wash/Condry Lane. Traffic is being diverted in the area and lanes reduced to one eastbound and one westbound, the city said.
Additional modifications at the intersection will be required and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. More information will follow as it is available.
TDOT will be working to repair the road.
