A Seymour man is facing multiple charges, including rape of a child, after he was indicted recently by a Sevier County grand jury, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.
Hunter Ray Monday, 20, is charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery, the TBI said in a press release. He turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Sevier County jail on a $100,000 bond.
The TBI in March began investigating sexual assault allegations involving a minor in Sevier County at the request of Fourth District Attorney General James Dunn. Agents alleged Monday sexually assaulted two juveniles, the TBI said.
