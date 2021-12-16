A single-engine plane crashed near McGhee Tyson Airport this morning, leaving two occupants with injuries and scrambling emergency responders from several Blount County organizations.
According to Emily Assenmacher, public information officer with the City of Alcoa, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Singleton Station Road off of Alcoa Highway. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the aircraft was a single-engine Cirrus SR22, and that the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate.
Until investigators arrive, Assenmacher said, emergency personnel — including responders from the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and Blount County Sheriff's Office — are securing the crash site. Singleton Station Road, Alcoa Police said in a press release, remains open at this time.
The two passengers of the aircraft were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Their conditions are not known at this time, said Assenmacher, who added that more information will be released as it becomes available.
