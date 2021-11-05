Smith & Wesson's move to Blount County became very real Friday.
State and local officials along with economic development leaders and the gunmaker's principals sealed another step of the deal in a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon at Partnership Park North. It involves about 240 acres off Proffitt Springs Road, west of the McGhee Tyson Airport runway.
Just more than a month after the nearly 170-year-old company announced it would move its headquarters and some manufacturing operations from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Blount, company officials and policymakers turned the dirt to prove how serious they are about the transition.
The move has been lauded since then, not only by Blount, Alcoa and Maryville governments — which each have a strategic hand in the move, though ultimately the company site will be in Maryville — but also by the state's top-tier leadership, including Gov. Bill Lee, who spoke at the groundbreaking Friday, praising Tennessee's ability to recruit big corporate names.
"Great American companies like Smith & Wesson who have the option to choose any state in America to place their corporate headquarters have chosen the best state in America," Lee said before the traditional shovels-in-ground ceremony.
Said Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith: "There's been an unbelievable amount of work that's gone into getting us here in an extremely short amount of time."
Smith also confirmed when asked that the company would temporarily occupy a floor at what used to be the Ruby Tuesday headquarters in downtown Maryville as plans for the new campus building come together.
"A lot of our employees are excited about coming and they want to come right away ... As a matter of fact, we had our first employee put an offer on a house this week," Smith said, adding the company would be occupying a single floor at the building in the future.
What’s been clear since the Sept. 30 relocation announcement is Smith & Wesson leadership’s desire to be not only in Blount but specifically in the city of Maryville.
That desire is pinned to not only development strategy but brand identity: They don't want to be in Alcoa.
Smith confirmed after the groundbreaking the company didn't want to have the name "Alcoa" as part of its "made in ... " packaging because those unfamiliar with the area might assume “made in Alcoa” had something to do with ALCOA Inc. (Aluminum Company of America).
Maryville City Manager Greg McClain talked about this during a Nov. 2 council meeting and Smith addressed it briefly on Friday.
"The name is obviously a very famous, well-known name," Smith said of the ALCOA brand, agreeing that played into part of the decision-making process.
But the utility requirements created by the relocation likely are a more significant reason Smith & Wesson wanted to be in Maryville, not Alcoa.
Even before the Smith & Wesson announcement, city leaders began strategizing a complex "land swap" that effectively removes the land from Alcoa city limits and puts it in Maryville's.
Being inside Maryville means the campus will get Maryville services, including a sewer line. This was one of the more prominent parts of the land swap discussion.
The land is owned by a group made up of Maryville, Alcoa, county and Blount Partnership leaders called the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) — an entity that splits development costs between the two cities and the county in a 30-%-30%-40% breakdown, accordingly.
That group is set to pay for utility extension costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.