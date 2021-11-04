The Smoky Mountain Air Show is coming back to Blount in 2022.
Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority (MKAA) in partnership with the 134th Air Refueling Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard announced in a news conference Thursday morning that the popular event will happen on Sept. 10-11 next year at the base.
The Blue Angels will headline the show, officials said, and more acts will be announced in the coming months.
Community partners this time are the Blount-headquartered Second Harvest Food Bank and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.
Both will receive proceeds from the show.
"Any revenue that we get from the show will make a great impact throughout the areas we serve," Second Harvest Executive Director Elaine Streno said Thursday. Second Harvest serves 18 East Tennessee counties.
Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley President Bart McFadden echoed those sentiments.
The group annually serves more than 6,700 kids throughout numerous East Tennessee counties and around 1,500 a day between Knox, Blount, Loudon and Anderson counties.
"This is an amazing place to live," McFadden said. "The people are truly what make East Tennessee one of the most amazing places to live."
The last Smoky Mountain Airshow was in 2016. Leaders said Thursday they've been planning the 2022 event for years after a successful first outing.
More than 200,000 people attended that event, according to estimates. Organizers said currently they're expecting an estimated 150,000 in 2022.
"We get the privilege to live, work and serve in and for the greatest community anywhere on the planet, right here in East Tennessee," Col. Lee Hartley, wing commander of the 134th, said as he made the announcement. "When we have the opportunity to give back to the community, it's absolutely critical for us to do so."
More details on the announcement will be in Friday's print edition of The Daily Times.
