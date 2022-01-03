Blount County Schools and Maryville City Schools canceled its planned administrative day today, Jan. 3, because of snow. Maryville will hold its administrative day Tuesday, Jan. 4, and students now will return to class Wednesday, Jan. 5.
BCS and Alcoa City Schools students are scheduled to return to class from their winter break Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Loudon County Schools announced Sunday that it was closing today, Jan. 3, because of the forecast for significant snowfall during the early morning hours.
BCS initially planned only a two-hour delay for its teachers on Monday but decided in the morning to cancel the professional development.
