SEYMOUR — A.J. Berry picked up where he left off.
Seymour’s senior right-handed ace has been slowly worked back into the Eagles’ pitching rotation in the last two weeks after missing time with some soreness in his throwing arm, but he returned to form in the team’s regular-season finale against William Blount on Monday at Don Doyle Field.
Berry went seven innings, tossing 11 strikeouts and limiting the Govs to just four hits in a 3-1 non-district win. The performance comes just days away from the District 3-3A Tournament.
“That’s good for A.J.,” Seymour coach Kyle Koeneman told The Daily Times. “We’ve been babying his arm a little bit, kind of slowly working him back. He had a little bit of soreness, tenderness a couple of weeks ago, so we’re still slowly working him back.
“Him coming out here and playing like that really gives him confidence going into the district tournament.”
In a contest decided by two runs, Seymour (11-24) did just enough offensively to compliment what Berry did on the mound.
The Eagles, going up against two talented arms in William Blount’s Rohde Kirkland and Justin Bell, who combined for 10 strikeouts in the loss, struck first in the bottom of the second inning as Coby Johnson led off the frame with a walk and Drew Childress reached first on an in-field single to get two on.
Seymour took the lead on Aaron Webb’s ground out RBI, scoring Johnson from second to go up 1-0, but the Govs (18-15) answered back in the third on Bell’s hard-hit grounder to left to plate a run from Job Matossian.
William Blount didn’t score again.
“Scoring one run is not going to win you many games,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “We’ve got to be able to put pressure on them. We’ve got to do a better job of getting guys on base.”
Seymour only out-hit the Govs by one, 5-4, but it made the most of those opportunities, especially in the fourth where it was able to create some separation.
Following a Childress single to center to lead off the inning, Webb tried bunting to move Childress into scoring position, but the Eagles ended up with two runners on instead due to a throwing error from Kirkland. Alex Hutcherson took advantage on the next at-bat with a sac-bunt that scored Childress for the second time.
Jake McCord drove in Seymour’s second run of the inning with a line-drive single to right to give the Eagles a 3-1 advantage.
Despite a season that started out with a plethora of growing pains, Seymour has followed Koeneman’s vision. His Eagles are starting to find their rhythm at the right time.
“We started off the season slow,” Koeneman said. “We’ve been building all year. I told the guys, ‘Stay confident all year and once we get to the end of the year, everything is going to start clicking.’ It’s just showing with these guys, that we’re clicking at the right time. We’re up there barreling balls, we’re having good approaches, we’re not chasing bad pitches overall. It’s good to see these guys go up against two good arms like that and having good at-bats.”
Having their star pitcher back also helps, as Berry proved against William Blount, but it’s more than just what he brings on the field that Koeneman thinks will benefit Seymour in the postseason.
“It’s huge for us (to have Berry back),” Koeneman said. “That’s one of your leaders right there. Everybody looks up to him and he’s one of our top arms. Having him come back at the right time and being strong at the right time and, really, just having a fresh arm at the right time, is really big for us going into that tournament.”
As for Young, there are more questions than answers surrounding his team’s performances in the last week of the season. The Govs will go into the District 4-4A Tournament Friday against Heritage at 6 p.m. on their home turf on a four-game skid, and he knows a change in approach will be needed to keep their season alive.
“We hit a few home runs, then we think we can hit home runs,” Young said. “We go up there and see how far we can hit the ball and then we end up hitting lazy pop-ups and strikeout a lot. Until we decide to be team players and learn to get base hits the other way, like Seymour did tonight, and learn to do the small things, we’re going to be an average baseball team.”
