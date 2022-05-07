GREENBACK — Dayna Carter thought she had her 2022 signing class wrapped up. Then Madison Hood reached out to her.
It was this past March when Hood sent stats and game film to the Johnson University softball coach, who was just beginning her first season leading the program in its third year of existence.
Hood, a standout senior on the Greenback softball team, had been reaching out to several schools, but she earned an invite and workout from the Royals’ coaching staff at their Knoxville campus.
“(Hood) contacted me,” Carter told The Daily Times. “She asked about coming to visit and she ended up visiting and working out for us and we knew we saw something right then that we really liked.”
Hood made a strong impression and it didn’t take long after that visit for Carter to extend an official offer. Hood signed with the school Friday inside Lori Thompson Gymnasium.
“Whenever I first started looking at colleges, I looked at many schools and I reached out to a lot of coaches and I had only been to a few camps,” Hood said. “When I went to Johnson University, it just really felt like home. It really felt like I could just be open with all of them and they felt like family.”
Hood fit the mold of what Carter was looking for, especially defensively. Her workout in front of the coaches only solidified their decision to make room for her in the signing class.
Given that she was a late addition, it was a tedious process, but one Carter felt was worth it.
“(Hood) called back (after her second visit) and said, ‘I love it here. It’s my place,’” Carter said. “That’s when we put something together and got it all finalized. That whole process was hard because we thought we had solidified (the class) but then we have this girl and we’re looking for middle infielders. Madison came to us and it was one of those things where, ‘How can we make this work?’ That’s what we did. We made it work.”
What Carter saw in a few workouts, Greenback has seen for the past three years.
After helping Greenback win its first ever district title last season, Hood was named to the All-District 2-A and All-Daily Times teams, as well as District 2-A Player of the Year in 2021. She was picked as the District 2-A Offensive Player of the Year this past season, finishing her career with 117 total hits, seven home runs, 85 RBI and 28 stolen bases.
Helping Greenback in its run to the Class 1A Sectionals her junior season is among her favorite memories.
“A moment I’ll always look back on is playing Oneida,” Hood recalled. “We were so close. It was a tight game, bottom of the seventh. We were hitting last and all we needed was two more runs. I went up to bat and I was just looking to get runners in. I hit a home run. It was just incredible. It was a moment I’ll never forget.”
Mark Jones coached Hood during her senior campaign after taking over the team as its new head coach earlier this year, and he witnessed firsthand the impact Hood has made on the program, despite having just one year with her.
“(Hood) goes 100% all of the time,” Jones said. “She works hard in practice. She’s just a determined player, she’s competitive. She’s just an all around good person. She was a good role model, good leader for our team. She’s just a super kid and I’m going to miss her.”
As a former high school head coach in the area at Seymour, Carter has an eye for talent in East Tennessee, but for her, there’s something special about signing a player from the Class 1A ranks. She thinks that Hood can serve as an inspiration to future softball players at smaller schools, and Hood hopes that she can, too.
“One of the things about taking this position at Johnson was because I know there is so much talent in this area that doesn’t get the chance,” Carter said. “Kids like Madison that live in these smaller areas that don’t really get seen. I focus on that a lot because they’re kind of your hidden gems. A lot of our girls are like that and you see that grit and that fire and that desire to be a hard worker and a good teammate. That’s what’s going to be the core of our team. We’re excited about that.”
“I hope I can be a very big inspiration to these girls,” Hood added. “From middle school players who are coming up and just anybody that looks up my stats and sees what I did here. Hopefully that will be some kind of inspiration to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.