When it comes to Anne Lauren Bellah’s fortes, Maryville swimming coach Jenna Johnson doesn’t just think about her skills in the pool or the classroom.
Bellah’s personality is a positive trait itself.
“Anne Lauren is a wonderful team person,” Johnson told The Daily Times. “She will be supportive of her teammates and she will work very, very hard. She will work her hardest every day, day in and day out. She’s very dedicated. She’s a positive person. She’s good at finding the positive in a really tough situation.
“She can just make people laugh, including myself and my daughter (Cali Younker), who is also on the team. I think that’s some of her fine points.”
What Johnson has witnessed, so too will Bellah’s peers on the Southern Methodist University swimming team, as she signed with the Mustangs on Monday to continue her swimming career in college.
“I’m excited for just the team atmosphere and getting to have a close-knit group of friends, just as athletes and friendship too,” Bellah said. “Just being able to compete with them. I think that will be really fun.”
Bellah’s path to SMU even started through friendship. She didn’t know much about the campus where she will spend her college career until a friend mentioned it to her.
“When I went to the campus, I was super excited,” Bellah said. “I just felt like this is where I want to swim, this is where I want to be and spend four years. So I’m really glad I get to do that.”
Bellah, who hopes to study business in college and is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, will look to boost SMU just as she has Maryville, where she helped lead a program that’s been one of the best statewide in recent years.
Among her prep swimming accomplishments, Bellah was named a 2021 NISCA High School All-American Relay swimmer. She competed alongside teammates Julia Burroughs, Olivia Leonard and Younker in the 200-meter freestyle relay team at this season’s state championships, earning third place; she also took fourth place in the 200 individual medley.
“It says that we have a really elite program if we can be second in the state of Tennessee for four years in a row,” Johnson said. “This year has been more of a building year, but the last four years before this, we have been able to do that.
“This is a fairly big school, but I feel like we’re getting amazing swimmers from around the area that want to come to Maryville High School and swim for our team, which says a lot.”
Amidst all of the accomplishments and opportunities, though, friendship and positivity still define Bellah, and that won’t change once she crosses state borders into Dallas, Texas.
“It’s been great,” Bellah said. “The friendships, I will just take with me for a long time. I’m really glad I’ve made these friendships along the way, along my years of swimming. It’s something I’ll never take for granted. I love every one of them.”
