In a season full of milestones, it would be easy for Heritage to dwell on the one it didn’t meet.
The Mountaineers entered Friday’s Region 2-5A bout with Knoxville Halls needing a win in order to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Just being in that position was an example of their growth under first-year coach Joe Osovet, and the hope was to give themselves more time this season to keep growing.
That dream didn’t turn into reality.
Behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Amari Lethgo and defensive pressure that kept Heritage’s Wesley Deck uncomfortable all game, the Red Devils downed the Mountaineers, 42-20, to end their season.
The disappointment was apparent from nearly every Heritage player and coach as they huddled together during postgame, but Osovet was clear the loss didn’t define this year’s version of the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-3 Region 2-5A).
“We took a step in the right direction,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “It hurts not to be able to make the playoffs, which was our goal, but the underlying theme, for lack of a better term, is we took a step in the right direction with this program getting to where we need to get to.”
When Osovet was hired this offseason, Heritage had only won two games the past four seasons. The Mountaineers were coming off an 0-10 campaign and hadn’t tallied a victory since Sept. 25, 2020.
Osovet, who previously served as Tennessee’s tight ends coach, installed his patented “Bolt” offense, and it proved its worth by Heritage’s third game, in which Deck threw four touchdowns and ran for another as the Mountaineers cruised past Cocke County, 45-21, to earn that long-awaited win.
Deck kept up that production down the stretch of the season, routinely finding the end zone with both his arm and legs as he and his targets developed in Osovet’s system.
Heritage followed up the Cocke County win with a 38-20 victory over rival William Blount in the Battle of the Bell, and later dominated Seymour and pulled out a signature win over Sevier County, but losses to Knoxville Central and Lenoir City made a win against Halls necessary to extend their season into the playoffs.
Though the Mountaineers ultimately didn’t meet that goal, they can still rest on the fact that their four victories were the most for the program in a single season since 2016.
Those wins weren’t simply the product of a revamped offense or a defense adept at creating turnovers; the way the players committed themselves to their roles each day was just as important.
“I’m so proud of them in so many ways,” Osovet said. “They bought in right away from the get-go. Without the buy in, we don’t have four wins this year. We have to be able to transcend that into taking the next step next year.”
The season-ending loss may sting, especially as the Mountaineers tarried around midfield with their season freshly over, but the fact that Heritage was in this position at all speaks to how much things have changed.
“Kudos to the seniors for laying the foundation of getting to where we want to get to,” Osovet said. “As we go into the offseason, we’re going to build upon this and go from there.”
