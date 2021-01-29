Three turnovers and a couple bad shots sent Maryville senior guard Aaliyah Vananda to the bench early, but she did not dwell on her mistakes as she would have in the past.
“She said, ‘I’ll be fine, just give me a minute,’” Maryville coach Scott West told The Daily Times. “I trust her, and after she sat down, got a drink of water and took a couple breaths, she tapped me on the leg and said, ‘I’m ready to go,’ and she was fine after that.
“It was a great growth game for her, and when she’s under control and playing like that, it’s awful hard to beat us.”
Vananda delivered a near-flawless performance after taking that moment to regroup, scoring a game-high 19 points to lead Maryville to a 63-56 victory over Heritage on Friday after the Lady Mountaineers took the first meeting between the two programs back on Dec. 11.
The East Tennessee State signee attributed those early miscues to nerves, which stemmed from much more than the opportunity to avenge a loss and postseason seeding. She played at Heritage as a freshman before transferring to Maryville and has heard about it ever since.
The victory against her previous school was made sweeter by scoring her 1,000th career point.
“It means the world to me,” Vananda said. “It’s a really special moment. I didn’t even know I got to 1,000 until we walked off the floor, but playing here as a freshman and everything that came with me leaving, it meant a lot to me to do it here.”
Vananda was a consistent force after the opening minutes, but Maryville (17-4, 7-3 District 4-AAA) was unable to take any notable advantage until it reeled off a 10-1 run over the final two minutes, 47 seconds of the third quarter to take a 51-44 lead into the final frame.
Maryville senior forward Denae Fritz, who finished with 15 points, opened the fourth with a layup through contact but missed the ensuing free throw. Heritage (17-6, 8-3) rallied, cutting the deficit to 55-53 with a Halle Waters 3-pointer with 4:57 to play but never managed to tie or retake the lead.
“We made too many turnovers,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “They put some good pressure on us, and our ball handlers didn’t handle the ball like they are capable of, and we didn’t make big shots. We had some good looks and they just didn’t go in. Give them credit because they hit some big shots.
“They’re a good team. This district is just a meat grinder, and you just try to survive for the next game.”
Four players on each team scored in double figures. Senior guard Gracie Midkiff and junior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic joined Vananda and Fritz with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while Waters (14), senior guard Lexi Patty (13), sophomore guard Bekah Gardner (11) and senior forward Katlin Burger (11) paced Heritage.
The victory draws the Lady Rebels even in the loss column with the Lady Mountaineers, who maintain a half-game lead over Maryville in the District 4-AAA standings. Heritage can maintain second place with a victory over No. 2 Bearden on Feb. 9, but a loss to the Bulldogs opens the door for Maryville to knock off Hardin Valley, Lenoir City and Farragut to move into second place and secure an automatic Region 2-AAA tournament berth.
“I like where we’re at,” West said. “I like our chances, and I like this team. As long as they’re dialed in and paying attention, we’re going to be OK.”
Maryville boys 70, Heritage 51: It could have been easy for the Mountaineers to mail it in after their head coach Dennis Godfrey announced his retirement Thursday, but Heritage has not quit through all the other struggles the season has presented, and it was not going to start now.
“They kept their heads up, and there has been no negativity whatsoever,” Heritage interim coach Neal Leatherwood said. “It’s tough for a team to go through a transition like this — it’s not my first time doing it — but I think there are going to be some positive outcomes.”
The Mountaineers (6-14, 1-9 District 4-AAA) will have to wait until they face county and district rival William Blount to secure that first building block before the district tournament after a loss to the Rebels (15-6, 8-2), who were without senior guard Josh Seiler for the second consecutive game.
Sophomore guards Nick Johnson and Davis Ernsberger are the only two Maryville players to play every game this season, but the constant flux of the rotation has improved the confidence of its role players, which has played a part in the Rebels winning 11 of their last 13 games.
“Our chemistry is getting better, not that it’s been bad, but the bond continues to grow,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I love our chances in the postseason. We don’t turn it over, we shoot it good and we have three go-to guys. That’s a recipe for being really good. As we look forward, I think we have a really good chance to get (back to state).”
