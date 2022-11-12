For one drive, Pigeon Forge ran the football with ease, marching down the field in its first sustained series of the game early in the second quarter.
The Tigers owned a strong running attack, and stopping it was at the top of Alcoa’s priority list. The Tornadoes, who went on to win, 42-20, Friday, did just that on their first three defensive series, limiting Pigeon Forge to 16 yards while forcing three punts.
Yet on that fourth drive, Alcoa’s defense had no answers for Pigeon Forge’s pair of dominant ball carriers Aidan Littles, who ran for over 1,300 yards in the regular season, and Aidan Howard, who was not far behind with 800-plus yards of his own.
For Alcoa head coach Brian Nix, it was as simple as a failure by Alcoa to finish the small things that win games in the Class 3A playoffs — techniques and fundamentals it had worked on since summer practices. The Tornadoes weren’t doing those things on the drive, and it showed.
“All the stuff that you work all year — we talk Week 2, you’re not working for that opponent, Week 4, you’re not working for that opponent — we’re working for this time of the year,” Nix told The Daily Times. “That by the end, we’ve created good enough habits that we have ball security, we stay on our blocks, we finish our tackles, our coverages are sound. All of those little things that make you win these next three rounds, we’ve been working on since July.”
The two backs ran with little opposition as the Tigers threatened offensively for the first time of the night, a drive that chewed up nearly nine minutes of clock. Facing third-and-4 and its fourth consecutive punt, Littles broke away for a 20-yard scamper to midfield to move the chains. Two plays later, Littles again plowed through Alcoa’s line for the first on third-and-short. Howard had the next first down, and Pigeon Forge was in the red zone.
The Alcoa defense had bent, but it would not break. Led by momentum-shifting tackles from its two star linebackers, senior Aaron Davis and junior Brayden Cornett, the Tornadoes held Pigeon Forge out of the end zone. Davis had the most important stop, bringing down Littles short of the goal line to force a turnover on downs.
Alcoa went down the field and scored on the ensuing drive, flipping what would have been a two-score game, if Pigeon Forge had found paydirt, to a four-touchdown advantage after the Tornadoes’ fifth score of the half.
“If there’s a better defender in the state than Aaron Davis, I’d like to see him,” Nix said. “He’s one of the best that I’ve coached. If there’s a better player in the state at any school, any conference, I’d like to see him. When he’s in there — and Brayden Cornett has played great, too — but it’s a different gear when Aaron is in there.”
Punctuated by the goal line stand, Alcoa’s first-team defense did not allow an offensive score and made Littles and Howard a non-factor. It was only when the Tornado reserves entered the game that Pigeon Forge found real momentum on offense — the majority of its 205 rushing yards came in garbage time.
It was still a marked improvement for Alcoa, after it had allowed over 100 yards to both Littles and Howard in their regular-season meeting in September.
For Nix, the key to neutralizing a potent rushing attack is more than blitzing and lots of pressure, it starts with his linebacker’s phenomenal technique, which they found after the goal line stand.
“Against an offense like that, it’s fitting your gaps and playing disciplined football,” Nix said. “And watching Aaron, he plays slow to fast. That’s what we talk about. Not guessing, read and then react. You don’t have to blitz. To me, it’s a misnomer. I might have called two blitzes all night. It’s in practice, doing the job teaching the guys their fits, the reads and what to look at. And off those two steps and that reaction, then they can play fast. And they definitely do that.”
