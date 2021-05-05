KNOXVILLE — Maryville softball coach Nick Payne admitted that the Lady Rebels have had their minds on the District 4-AAA tournament for weeks, and Maryville looked like a team eager to hit the reset button.
William Blount was unfazed, answering a newfound level of enthusiasm from Maryville with its own heightened energy as it stood toe-to-toe with its county rival, culminating with sophomore right fielder Abby Barron delivering a walk-off double in the ninth inning to lift the No. 3-seeded Lady Governors to a 9-8 victory over the No. 6 Lady Rebels on Wednesday at Hardin Valley Academy.
“I think it speaks to our unity,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “Some people struggled, but different people picked them up. It doesn’t matter how talented you are if you can’t come out here and play together because then you’re beat before you even step on the field.
“I felt like we were ready to go today.”
The Lady Govs (20-14) advance to face No. 2 Hardin Valley in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals at 6 p.m. today at Hardin Valley Academy while the Lady Rebels (12-20) will follow immediately after with an elimination game against No. 7 Lenoir City.
William Blount first rallied from a four-run first inning from the Lady Rebels with two runs in the first, one in the second and four in the fourth to kickstart the back-and-forth battle between the two.
Maryville tied it at 7 in the fifth and pulled ahead once again in the eighth when William Blount senior second baseman Josi Hutchins could not corral a pop fly off the bat of Maryville sophomore third baseman Ryleigh Maples that allowed senior center fielder Campbell White to score.
The Lady Govs once again had an answer as junior third baseman Savannah Classon hit a double that was not fielded properly by Maryville junior right fielder Emma Blankenship, freeing up sophomore center fielder Olivia Kelly to score from first.
“William Blount is a scrappy team that fights, and when we got up 4-0, I kept telling them that they weren’t going to go away,” Payne said. “I try not to think too much about momentum, but I thought when Josi dropped the pop fly that that might be it, but after the season we’ve had in the back of your head, you know that there is no lead that is safe.”
William Blount nearly won on the ensuing at-bat when senior left fielder Maggie Garland hit a ground ball toward the hole on the right side of the infield that senior second baseman Caroline Barham made a diving stop on before throwing Classon out at home — one of five defensive plays between both teams that prevented the go-ahead run from scoring.
There was no defense that could prevent the Lady Govs from walking it off in the ninth. Freshman designated hitter Chloe Russell led off the frame with a double and Barron swapped places with her on the second offering she saw from Maryville freshman pitcher Bekah Duck.
“We had worked too hard in this game just to let it go,” Barron said. “I was up there with confidence knowing that my team needs me, and I just hit it.”
“Honestly, Abby is in the No. 9 spot because she generates with the top of the lineup, not because she’s my last hitter,” Leatherwood added. “The reason I have her there is strategic, and she has really generated some big hits. She’s just now starting because she lost her freshman season. I think it’s incredible that she’s able to come through in these big moments, and it’s going to pay off in dividends later for these young kids to get in these moments and be successful.”
The same could be said for Duck, who relieved a scuffling Brooke Bentz with one out in the fourth and proceeded to limit the William Blount to two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings in a losing effort.
“We’ve talked all year about getting her innings,” Payne said. “She has pitched in some huge games all year, and to be honest, I don’t think she was very fazed. She’s a very internal person, but she is a confident pitcher who pitched great.
“She deserved a moment like that because throughout the year she has earned the right to throw in a big game like that.”
William Blount freshman Anna Pugh also turned in a crucial relief appearance, allowing two runs (zero earned) on five hits over two innings as a way to try and throw Maryville’s lineup off after it touched junior starter MacKenzie Blevins for five runs (four earned) on nine hits through the first three innings.
Blevins re-entered in the sixth and looked like the ace she has been all season, limiting the Lady Rebels to one run on three hits over the final four innings.
“We talked about it pregame that we might pitch Anna in the middle of the game instead of bringing her in at the end because Mack has pitched to these kids, especially the last time being so fresh since they were our last district game (on April 29),” Leatherwood said.
“I thank them for making me look smart because I could have looked like a total idiot, but Anna has earned that. She is a great balance to Mack, and you have to keep hitters off balance.”
Maryville is left to dust itself off after yet another heartbreaking defeat and avoid an earlier end to its season than it wants while William Blount is tasked with finding the same unity it showed against the Lady Rebels for a bout with a Hardin Valley team that it split its regular-season series with.
“I hope we’re not dead,” Leatherwood said. “This one was really important, not only for the tournament but for the school because to beat Maryville three times in a season is a feat.
“I’m hoping we come out with the same energy. It’s going to be hard to match, but it’s all or nothing now.”
