Abby Barron stepped to the plate with a mission in mind.
With William Blount and Alcoa tied at two runs each in the bottom of the eighth inning, locked in a defensive struggle, Barron had a chance to bring home the winning run and claim victory for her teammates.
That’s exactly what she did.
Barron smacked a single into the center field wall, scoring Savannah Classon from second base to give William Blount the 3-2 walk-off win in extra innings on the Lady Governors’ Senior Day.
“I’ve been playing with some of these seniors since I was like seven,” Barron told The Daily Times. “I love them endlessly. At the bat, I was like, ‘This is for them. I have to get this for them. Two on base, this is for them.
“Had to do it for them.”
The fact that both teams struggled offensively throughout the game made Barron’s winning hit even more cinematic. An RBI double by William Blount’s Maddie Turner in the bottom of the second inning and a two-run double by Alcoa’s Jaylyn Halliburton in the top of the third made for the only runs until the seventh inning.
Turner batted in Barron on a single in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game at 2-2. Three straight William Blount outs then sent the game into extra innings.
After the Lady Tornadoes went down 1-2-3 during the top of the eighth inning, Classon and Turner got on base with two outs during the Lady Govs’ chance at bat, setting up Barron’s heroic hit.
“I felt confidence with Abby,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “She’s a great clutch hitter and she was due this game. She’s been working really hard in our lessons and at practice, and so yeah I definitely (had confidence).”
“There in the middle, we were missing the timely hits,” she added. “So we got them on and got them over but then struggled to get them in, with one out and then two or whatever.
“Sometimes a couple is enough if you’ve got defense behind you, and I really think looking to Rayane (Hamilton) and Anna (Pugh) in the circle, our juniors, (they) pitched stellar and gave us ground balls and fly balls, and on the hard plays, we made them.”
Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey praised the play of pitcher Gabby Burkhart, who pitched the entire game, as well as the defense behind her, but was disappointed in the Lady Tornadoes’ offensive output.
“We’re seeing their No. 2 and No. 3 pitcher, and we were not competitive at the plate,” Fekete Bailey said. “We were very passive and when you’re in a tie ballgame like that, they got the big hits and we didn’t.”
Burkhart shined on the mound, allowing six hits and tossing 10 strikeouts, but the Lady Tornadoes failed to score a run in every inning but one against the Lady Govs.
That’s a worrying sign for Fekete Bailey. She hopes Wednesday’s loss will serve as a wake-up call to her team, which has fielded a strong season but is at risk of leaving the postseason early if it can’t produce quality offensively performances.
“I told them after the game they’ve got five games left. That’s all they’ve got left in their season,” Fekete Bailey said. “We’ve got two on Monday, one on Wednesday, and then you’ve got your guaranteed two in the district tournament. If you come and you play like you did today and you don’t compete at the plate, your season is going to be really short.”
Rayane Hamilton started in the circle for William Blount, pitching five innings before giving way to Anna Pugh, who threw three. They combined to allow five hits and totaled four strikeouts.
“This is a great battle,” Leatherwood said. “That’s what we want for our program. Sarah (Fekete Bailey) is doing a great job at (Alcoa), and we want to battle with them and keep it for our school. It means a lot whenever you can get a win against them.”
“I feel like we’re at the momentum where we don’t give up,” Barron added. “We know we can do it. I have every belief in every single one of these girls, and I know they can do it. So does everyone else. I feel like we believe, trust each other, we get it done.”
