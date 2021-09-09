Abby Hammontree, a member of the Green Meadow Country Club tennis team, placed fifth in the Tennessee State Junior Tennis Championship for the 12-year-old age group in Chattanooga over the weekend.
Hammontree won the consolation bracket after losing earlier in the tournament to claim the top-five finish.
