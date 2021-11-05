HENDERSONVILLE — With senior Abdul Jaber leading the way, both of the Alcoa cross-country teams enjoyed top-ten finishes at the TSSAA Division A-AA State Championships on Friday afternoon.
A recent commit to East Tennessee State University, Jaber hit one of his two key goals on the two-lap course at Sanders Ferry Park with a fourth-place finish (16:11.10), which helped push the Alcoa boys squad to seventh-place out of 31 competing schools.
“I was shooting to finish top five and go under 16 minutes,” Jaber said. “The time wasn’t what I wanted, but I raced it just like I wanted. As a sophomore I finished in 24th place and last year I finished sixth, so I’m happy with the improvement.”
Sophomore Sam Bridges finished at No. 32 (17:36.55). Senior Robbie Soulier placed 74 (18.33.40), with junior Tyler Barham just behind in 77th place (18:36.39). Sophomore Caedon Jackson came in as the fifth-fastest Tornado (19.16.47) to give Alcoa an overall score of 249.
“I think we really ran good today,” Jabar said. “We were seeded like 11th or 12th but finished top seven. There’s just me and (Soulier) as seniors, so there’s a good future here and it’s really just the beginning for those guys.”
Alcoa coach Pam Haggard said Jabar knew he would be facing tough competition and would need a strong race to place in the top ten.
“Some of the other top guys had posted times quite a bit faster than his, but we knew they had run on courses that were faster,” Haggard said. “He knew coming in that he had a chance to place very well, and he ran a great race today. I’m proud of how he finished.”
The Lady Tornadoes earned a ninth-place finish among the 30 competing teams, with freshman Lily Bridges recording the team’s best time (21:09.84), putting her at No. 29 overall among 235 finishers.
Bridges said she had only run the course once before in a night race earlier this season, and had not done well.
“When I ran this course before, it really wasn’t a great experience,” Bridges said. “I tried to just not think about that race. I tried to just run my race and stick with the people that I thought I could stick with.”
Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Tornadoes were junior Lydia Whitlock (22:25.56, 56 points), senior Anastasia Lamar (22:26.95, 57 points) sophomore Ashley Halter (22:51.77, 69 points) and sophomore Katheryn Anderson (23:26.01, 84 points)
“(Bridges) has been our top runner from the start,” Haggard said. “She’s a hard worker, has a great attitude and enjoys running. She has three more years just to get better and I’m sure she will.”
Taking home the championship in both races was Central Magnet High of Murfreesboro, with 74 points for the boys win and 55 for the girls. Seniors Samantha Ouellette (18:31.37) and Emma Kate Hamby (18:52.62) finished one-two on the girls podium to help bring in the low 55 total.
Signal Mountain boys finished just two points behind Central Magnet, and with all five finishers in the top twenty, trailed Central Magnet in the girls race by three points.
Jackson Martin of Creek Wood High School won the individual boys championship with a time of 15:41.69.
“Both of our teams ran really well today,” Haggard said. “I didn’t have any surprises. Everybody did what I expected them to do, and came out and ran really hard.”
Haggard mentioned that the TSSAA classification realignment prior to this season heavily increased the number of schools and the overall competitive level in Division A-AA.
“Honestly, these (runners) this year are as good or better than the teams we had here last year, but the competition is just that much tougher,” Haggard said.
With most of the Tornado harriers being underclassmen, the Tornado coach is optimistic about the future.
“We’re only losing one girl and two guys that are seniors,” Haggard said. “It’s always hard to lose the seniors but then somebody else always steps up.”
