KNOXVILLE — Admiral Schofield walked toward midcourt during the under-12 media timeout in the first half to the loudest ovation of Tennessee’s 65-61 victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday, providing a momentary distraction from the problems UT is struggling to overcome.
Hours later, the current Washington Wizards guard found himself back in the locker room he was a part of for the past three years, joined by redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner, giving a lesson on what can grow from a tumultuous season.
Schofield was a sophomore when the Vols finished the 2016-17 season with a 16-16 record, missing out on the postseason before reaching unprecedented success that included a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in the following years.
“I thought those guys hit them with some good things, and it’s important that (our current players) understand that they have to do it now,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “They are in the same situation as Admiral and those guys were when they were sophomores, and they went through it and found a way to break through.
“This team has got to find a way to break through.”
Tennessee (15-11, 7-6 SEC) and its inexperienced roster has seemingly had numerous breakthroughs throughout this season.
The Vols won seven of their first eight games, including a pair of victories over ranked opponents Washington and VCU, but Turner’s nagging shoulder injury that was later diagnosed as thoracic outlet syndrome and required season-ending surgery derailed that early momentum.
Tennessee escaped the ensuing tailspin by knocking off Missouri, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt and nearly upsetting then-No. 3 Kansas in a six-game span, the latter three performances signaling a return to the inside-out style of offense that was an integral part of UT’s success the past two years.
None of it has stuck for more than a few weeks at a time.
Those conditions were certainly not present against Vanderbilt with the exception of a seven-minute, 48-second stretch in the second half. The Vols shot 34.1% from the floor outside that span and turned it over three times in the final minute to allow the Commodores to trim a 13-point lead down to two.
“You don’t break through by playing well when things are going well,” Barnes said. “You break through by playing every possession like every possession matters. Again, you don’t have to be perfect, but you cannot be sloppy and walk around like it is not that big a deal.
“Tonight, at the end, I think we thought the game was over like a bunch of immature guys. We got sloppy and the next thing you know you are in a battle.”
Barnes admitted that while he hasn’t started thinking about next season, he does “realize these guys are going to be the guys we have to develop over the next couple of years.”
As the Vols attempt to secure a NIT bid over the final weeks of the season, they are doing so with the hope that all these experiences will be beneficial in the years to come, just as they were three years ago.
“It took toughness, took heart to go out there and over the years make the program what it was,” freshman guard Davonte Gaines said.
“They didn’t just tell us what to do,” freshman point guard Santiago Vescovi added. “They really just motivated us and (explained) how they built from what they were before.
“That’s the way we need to be with our team as well.”
