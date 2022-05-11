Adrianna King’s teammates were there for her when she needed them.
“At the beginning (of the season), I started off well,” King told The Daily Times. “Then, as soon as middle of the season, my confidence went down a lot. Just knowing that my teammates have my back and all really brought my confidence (back) up.”
So when King’s teammates needed her, she had their backs, too.
The freshman pitcher threw a gem Wednesday against No. 2-seed Union County in the District 2-2A championship, allowing just one run and striking out the final batter to lead No. 1 Alcoa to a 2-1 win and the district title.
“(King) is a fantastic kid, a fantastic player,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “We had meetings with every player before postseason, and I sat down with (King). I said, ‘I just wish that you could see what I see in you and have the confidence in yourself that I have in you.’
“By God, she showed up and played like it today. I’m just so proud of her and so proud of our kids.”
The Lady Tornadoes (22-12) looked to be in trouble when the Lady Patriots (21-13) earned a two-out run with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, then an error put runners on first and second base. Though King had already forced two fly outs in the inning, the momentum seemed to have quickly shifted in the opponent’s favor, and the Lady Patriots had a chance for a walk-off win.
King struck out Union County pitcher Makayla Cooper in one last display of dominance. She jumped up and down in celebration as teammates swarmed the field and fans around the field cheered.
Alcoa went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first when Olivia Emert batted in Cassa Arnold with a single, then doubled its lead in the bottom of the fourth when Abby Hembree did the same for Kurstin Kinder.
The play was preceded by a successful sacrifice bunt by Gabby Burkhart that moved Kinder to second base.
“The thing that won the ballgame for us was getting the bunt down,” Fekete Bailey said. “Gabby got that bunt down, got a runner in scoring position and then Abby Hembree comes up with a huge RBI single. If we don’t get that, we don’t win that ballgame.
“Our kids, they made adjustments and they showed up and played big when they needed to.”
The Lady Tornadoes soon had to make another adjustment, as Fekete Bailey was ejected in the inning after frustrations over Trinity Hodge being called out while trying to steal second.
Alcoa’s defense, led by King, sat Union County down 1-2-3 the next half-inning.
“That’s our team mentality that when something happens, we pull together,” Fekete Bailey said. “That’s what our kids did tonight.”
The victory means Alcoa has won the district title in every season under Fekete Bailey, minus the COVID-cancelled 2020 season. The Lady Tornadoes will be looking for even more success once region tournament play begins.
For King and her peers, there’s plenty of confidence. They’ve already proven their worth to each other on multiple occasions, with a title win just the latest.
“I think our team, we love each other a lot,” King said. “Knowing that we can play with each other and have each other’s back, it makes everything a lot better.”
