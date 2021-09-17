JOHNSON CITY — Matthew Clemmer did about all he could with his passing, but lacking the complementary running game that Science Hill clearly demonstrated ultimately doomed William Blount to a 55-27 loss Friday night.
The Governors (1-4, 0-2 Region 1-6A) and Hilltoppers (3-2, 2-0) amassed a total of 909 yards of offensive action across the artificial turf of Kermit Tipton Stadium, but Science Hill showcased explosive running that added 219 yards on 25 carries to give an extra dimension to a solid passing attack.
Playing its fifth straight away game, William Blount managed only 25 yards on 28 rushing attempts. Five sacks took away 57 rushing yards, but the Governors could never establish any sort of threat on the ground until the game was well out of hand in the fourth quarter.
“We just couldn’t finish drives in the first half, and then our protection just broke down,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We knew we could throw against their coverage, and it wasn’t that they were bringing more than we could block, we just couldn’t handle what they were doing.
“When you get behind the chains, it’s not very good.”
Forced to pass even on short-yardage situations, Clemmer was often running for his life but sometimes found open receivers after quick scrambles, finishing with 26 completions on 41 attempts for 353 yards. The junior was intercepted twice, as was Science Hill quarterback Jaxon Diamond.
After the Governors reeled off three first downs to open the contest, the drive stalled. The Hilltoppers then hit the first of several long-gainers for the first score of the offensive donnybrook, with senior Diamond finding Jack Torbett all alone in the end zone for a 30-yard strike through the first quarter.
The first of two interceptions, this one a deflection picked off on the first Governor play after the score, set up the Hilltoppers 27 yards out. Baylor Brock picked up eight of his game-high 132 rushing yards (11 carries) four plays later to take a lead never relinquished or threatened.
Clemmer struck back with a 57-yard scoring strike to Tyler Owen, but Science Hill countered quickly for a 20-7 first quarter lead, then put up three unanswered scores to blow the game open in the second quarter.
The cruelest cut came after William Blount was pinned deep and had to punt with just 40 seconds remaining in the half.
Job Matossian’s punt took a long roll, but the Hilltoppers still cashed in with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Diamond to Keynan Cutlip, who fought off defenders in the end zone to haul in the aerial score. A 2-point conversion yielded a 41-7 score at the break.
“We played against a team that’s better than us, more athletic than us, but still, I didn’t feel like we fought hard enough in the first half,” Shadowens said. “That’s just not acceptable.
“We’re still looking for kids that want to fight. We’re still looking for those 11 that are going to fight every single play. We have a few of those, but we don’t have enough of those, obviously.”
The Governors kept scoring after the break to keep the mercy rule from being invoked, but every Governor score, except a 5-yard touchdown reception by Matossian as time expired, was answered by the solid corps of backups for the Hilltoppers.
Diamond sat out the second half, but sophomore Jaysahn Swartz went a perfect 5-for-5 passing for 90 yards and added 21 rushing yards to keep Science Hill a solid distance ahead of the Governors.
Matossian had several key receptions and his strong punts and kickoffs pushed the Hilltoppers back all night. The do-it-all senior had four punts for a solid 40.3 yard average.
The Science Hill punter appeared only once, and that was with less than five minutes remaining in the final period.
After opening the season with five straight road games, the Governors finally defend the home turf on Sept. 24, hosting Sevier County to open a three-game home stand.
