Greenback made a statement last week.
The Cherokees (2-2) outlasted Region 2-1A foe Oliver Springs in overtime, 20-14, overcoming major obstacles such as starting quarterback Micah Franklin being unavailable due to a stomach bug.
“It was an ugly game,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston told The Daily Times. “Sloppy game. I’m proud of the kids for competing and finding a way to win under the circumstances.”
Greenback will face another major challenge this week when it hosts undefeated Loudon (6-0), which blew out Signal Mountain, 47-17, in its last game.
“They’re very explosive on offense,” Edmiston said. “The defense is really good. They get after the quarterback. Their D-line and linebackers are very aggressive. Secondary is solid.”
Loudon’s high-octane offense is led by quarterback Keaton Harig, son of coach Jeff Harig. The senior signal-caller not only completed 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Signal Mountain, but also totaled 184 rushing yards and three scores on 17 carries.
“The offense is probably what stands out the most,” Edmiston said. “They make big plays. They spread it all over the field. They go a lot of five-wide. They can score a lot of points quickly. They’ve got three or four really good receivers and then they’ve got Harig at quarterback. He’s a good passer but he’s also probably their best rusher as well.
“They’re a solid team all-around. That’s why they’re ranked high in 3A and they’ve got a good shot at going to the fourth round of the playoffs this year.”
Greenback expects to have Franklin back for Friday’s game. Caden Lawson, who usually plays receiver but took over at quarterback against Oliver Springs with Franklin out, should also be ready if need be.
“Micah was good this Monday, so he’s been practicing all week,” Edmiston said. “(Both Franklin and Lawson) are both getting reps this week and doing well, so we should have both of those guys (ready).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.