When Alcoa coach Shane Corley laid out his team’s 2022 soccer schedule, he felt it could be playing well into May by the time it navigated a tough district and non-district slate.
For Corley, it’s all by design. Since taking over the program in 2011, he’s wanted to complement Alcoa’s tough district schedule with an equally challenging non-district schedule against bigger schools with the hopes that the experience will pay off in the postseason. It certainly has this year as the Tornadoes, who won the District 2-A championship earlier this month, will play in their first state tournament since 2018 later today against Madison Magnet (Jackson) at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
Alcoa enters the contest a confident team.
“I think our path (to the state tournament) has been about as tough as you can ask for with our district and our region,” Corley told The Daily Times. “There’s a lot of good teams playing over here. We’ve felt like all along we could get there from an experience standpoint and the depth that we’ve created with the team. We’ve felt like we had the right mix and the best experience we’ve had in awhile to get ourselves to a state tournament.
“Part of the reason I feel like we have confidence that we can go play with teams is because of the schedule that we’ve played. Every year we try to put together a tough and challenging schedule and we play primarily play 2 and 3A schools that will give us a good challenge.
“We play Maryville, we play Sevier County, Powell. That’s important for us to be able to get to a point where we’re comfortable playing anybody we can face. Confidence, I think we have that and we’re going to go in with expectations to win ballgames.”
The path to Murfreesboro has been littered with close calls and overtime finishes for Alcoa (11-6). The Tornadoes went beyond regulation to keep their season alive in the region semifinals against the University School, using a Houston Whedbee goal with two minute, seven seconds remaining in the second overtime to win 1-0.
They followed that up with a narrow 1-0 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the region championship game before a fast start against Oneida helped them clinch a state berth in Saturday’s sectional clash.
Whedbee, a striker, has been one of several players Corley has seen step up since the postseason began, going from struggling to score goals in the regular season to becoming a clutch performer when it counts most.
Fullback Aidan Radosevich has also been a key part of Alcoa’s defense, which has helped keep the Tornadoes in close games, setting up players like Whedbee to score late.
“Our backline has been pretty solid for most of the season,” Corley said. “We made an early-season change after about the third or fourth game and that backline as been really solid. Aidan Radosevich has really stood out with his defending. He’s just been extremely consistent with what we want and his anticipation of the game and overall defending. He’s done a really good job for us.
“Another kid I think that’s really stepped up for us in the postseason is Houston Whedbee. He struggled through the regular season to find the goals like he should, but since we’ve hit the postseason, he’s become more and more important to us. He got us out of a jam and got us a winner (against University School) last week.”
That backline will be challenged by Madison Magnet (17-2), which Corley can tell from film studies over the weekend will attack the defense early and often. The Mustangs have scored four or more goals in 16 of their 19 games this season and have outscored opponents 69-1 in their last eight matches.
Defending that attack early on will be paramount for Alcoa.
“We’ve taken a look at some film and done a little bit of search so far,” Corley said. “We have an idea of what to expect. One of the things that I expect (Madison Magnet) to do is put pressure on our defense. They’ve scored a lot of goals throughout the season and I feel like they’ll be a team that can put some pressure on our back four in a match. We’ve see that before. We’ve played tough teams that can score goals and if we can overcome some nerves and get ourselves in the game quickly, I think our backline will be fine.
“That’s the biggest challenge for us. They score a lot of goals and we’re going to have to make sure we’re ready to defend that.”
While Madison Magnet’s approach may present some familiarity for an Alcoa team used to going up against offensively proficient teams, the stage in Murfreesboro will be new territory for its players.
It’s one they’re embracing, according to Corley. They see it as an opportunity to prove themselves even more.
“They get to prove it to themselves, that they’re good,” Corley said. “We’ve talked about it before, that we’re a good team and we challenge ourselves with our scheduling and we know that every year, coming out of this district and this region that one of the teams from here is going to have a really good shot. That was the case last year. Two teams out of our district were in the state tournament.
“That’s going to be the same scenario this year. Our boys haven’t been there and I’m not sure yet how much they understand or appreciate how tough it is to get there. We missed last year. I think a lot of them gained a lot of valuable experience by not getting out of the district last year and thinking that we were good enough to get there. I think this time around, they’ve got that little bit of experience but I’m waiting to get them (to Murfreesboro) to really see how they react.
“The pressure changes, the situations change, the atmosphere is different, so it will be a learning experience for these boys. They’re good soccer players. If they can stay within the game we’re focused on, I think we’ll be successful.”
