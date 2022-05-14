At first, Maryville College wasn’t even on Aidan Corley’s radar.
“For the longest time, since we lived so close to Maryville, I just completely disregarded it as an option,” Corley told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to live so close.’”
The Alcoa soccer player wasn’t interested in the school until a fateful conversation with the man who doubles as his father and coach, Shane Corley, several months ago.
“I don’t know what he said that convinced me, but I was like, ‘You know, I could actually do that,’” Aidan Corley said. “So I went to a camp. I really liked their facilities and what their coaches had to offer and everything.”
Maryville offered Aidan a few weeks later, and he signed with the Scots soccer program on Monday to continue his career at the next level.
“(Aidan) is getting better and better, and that’s one of the things,” Shane Corley said. “He’s a young kid with potential. He’s a pretty good little player, but he’s a guy who absolutely loves to play. Wanted an opportunity and he’s got one there.
“I think when he gets in there and starts working for them, I think he will show up well and he’ll do fine. I’m proud of him for getting there.”
Aidan follows in the footsteps of his brother, Patrick, who played college soccer at Milligan University.
“It was up to them (to play soccer in college),” Shane Corley said. “They’ve played since they were little, both of them, and they just don’t ever want to quit playing. So they keep going at it and that’s the next level, so we just encourage them to play as much as they want.”
If Shane Corley’s talk with his son hadn’t been enough to get Aidan to Maryville College, brotherly competition may have done the trick.
“I’ve been playing forever, and (Patrick) played forever,” Aidan Corley said. “I always watched him. I always wanted to be as good as him. I knew he was going to be able to play in college because he had offers from multiple places.
“He can’t one-up me, you know?” he added jokingly. “He’s my brother. We’re competing in everything. Once I saw he signed somewhere, that’s (been) my goal every since. I’ve got to play somewhere too.”
The Scots completed their fall season at 12-3-1 and were eliminated by Averett in the first round of the USA South Tournament. Aidan will be tasked with helping a surging program reach greater heights in the coming years.
Before he joins the Scots, he still has at least one more match to play for his dad. Alcoa recently won the District 2-A title and will face University High at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Region 1-A semifinals.
As for what it’s like to be coached by his father, “it’s fun, but not easy.”
“If you win, like (in the district tournament), it’s even more fun because you get to be around that winning environment,” Aidan Corley said. “We take the trophy home until we get it at school, so I get to look at the trophy longer.
“I just really love playing for him because he’s always been there for me. He’s my dad first.”
