Seymour isn’t resting on its laurels.
A week after beating Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-13 in overtime for their first win since 2019, the Eagles (1-0) have been back to work in preparation for their Friday matchup against Cherokee.
“It’s been business as normal this week,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “Something that we’ve talked about on Friday, since we played on Thursday, is we have to hit the reset button. That win was great, awesome high school football game to be a part of, but now you can’t be satisfied.”
Cherokee (1-0) showed up in its opener, defeating Cocke County, 41-6. The Chiefs took a 21-6 lead by halftime, then scored 20 unanswered points across the third and fourth quarters.
“We’re expecting a tough game,” Branton said. “Obviously they’re 1-0 as well and beat Cocke County last week. Had a lot of offensive production and obviously their defense played pretty well.
“They’re a big physical football team, so we’re definitely going to have to be ready to play a physical game because that’s what they’re going to bring.”
Physicality isn’t an issue for Seymour senior running back Brendon Harris. Harris totaled 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Gatlinburg-Pittman, including the Eagles’ overtime touchdown that set up kicker Wesley Zamboni’s winning PAT.
Seymour, though, may need to improve its passing game to be successful against Cherokee.
Senior quarterback Eli Funck completed six of his 12 pass attempts in the opener, totaling 69 yards and two interceptions.
“Offensively, (adjustments included) just cleaning some things up,” Branton said. “Spacing issues or not quite getting off our double teams up to the right linebackers or not moving to the right gaps in pass protection. It’s little things here and there offensively that we’ve got to clean up and really take care of ourselves.
“Defensively, it’s going to be adjusting to what Cherokee likes to do offensively. Obviously last week Gatlinburg threw a couple different things at us from an (I-formation), wings, spread. Cherokee’s going to be a little bit different.”
Another issue the Eagles have addressed is cramping, as multiple players went down with cramps in the season opener.
“Right now, everybody’s fine,” Branton said. “Most of our stuff last week was cramping issues. So we’ve really worked on hydration this week.”
