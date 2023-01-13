After Friday night’s District 2-2A matchup, Alcoa boys basketball coach Ryan Collins is thankful that the most important stat is the final score.
The Alcoa boys basketball team overcame a sloppy start to down district opponent Pigeon Forge, 70-45, inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium. After the excitement of an 81-69 win over No. 4 Fulton less than 24 hours before, Collins thought his Tornadoes might not be as crisp as usual to start, and he was right.
“I'm happy to just come away with a win,” Collins told The Daily Times. “I didn’t think we put a great product out there a lot of the time. Last night was a big one for us. We knew it would be tough 24 hours later, maybe expecting a tad of a lull coming in tonight.
“Unfortunately, we did not get off to a good start in this game. I thought we were careless with the basketball. You look up and we had maybe seven or eight turnovers to start the game in the first quarter, and that’s not the recipe for success.”
Alcoa took a slim 11-7 lead into the second quarter, and it was already pushing double-digits in turnovers. The Tornadoes netted just four field goals in the frame, as they were still riding Thursday night’s emotions.
One thing the Tornadoes did well in the first quarter was defend — they allowed three field goals and forced five turnovers — and as it carried into the second quarter, the defensive stops started to result in Alcoa offense on the other end.
The Tornadoes matched their game high with a 21-point second, led by seven points from Jahvin Carter and five from Brady Haun. The duo were at the forefront of Alcoa’s offense as it picked up speed for the remaining three quarters, and they finished as the game’s top-two scorers — Carter with 18, and Haun with 17. Over the final three periods, Alcoa outscored Pigeon Forge, 59-38.
Carter’s night came one game after he dropped 40 points in the Fulton win. He missed his first six shots and did not score in the first quarter Thursday night, but responded with a career-high in points over the last 24 minutes. What impressed Collins nearly as much as Carter’s scoring was the way he followed it in Friday’s win.
“I thought Jahvin was superb (Thursday) night, he did a good job trusting others in the first quarter,” Collins said. “To have such a big performance last night, and to be able to follow it mentally, physically, is tough. He was solid on both sides of the ball, and he found a way to lead us to a win.”
Thanks to Carter, Alcoa is off to an undefeated start in District 2-2A. The Tornadoes have aspirations of winning their district’s regular season championship, and every win — even the ugly ones — matter in the end.
“I’ve preached a message that every conference win is worth one, and you’ve got to have the ones at home,” Collins said. “The first goal on the table is winning a conference regular season, and tonight was a step in the right direction just because it was a win.”
Alcoa girls 77, Pigeon Forge 43: Alcoa girls basketball coach David Baumann got the defensive intensity that he was looking for Friday night.
Though the Lady Tornadoes beat district opponent Cumberland Gap by 41 points on Monday, Baumann felt that their aggressive, press defense was not up to its usual standards.
Strong defense was Alcoa’s MO as it downed District 2-2A foe Pigeon Forge, 77-43, inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium. The Lady Tornadoes (18-2, 3-0 2-2A) held Pigeon Forge (7-6, 1-2 2-2A) to a single field goal in the first quarter and carried a 13-point lead into halftime, accumulating double-digit forced turnovers in the opening minutes of the third quarter.
“I thought our press really hurt them,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “We tried to do it Monday against Cumberland Gap, but we weren’t very good. Towards the end of the second quarter, we lapsed a little defensively, but we picked it back up in the second half.
“It helps us get a good start and come out with the right intensity to begin the game. It probably helps our mindset more than anything else to be honest with you.”
Macie Ridge led Alcoa’s offense with six first-quarter points, ensuring the Lady Tornadoes took a comfortable lead into the second quarter. By the halfway point of the second, Alcoa had allowed only two field goals and two free throws.
Baumann chose to put in some of his younger bench players over the final four minutes, and their lack of experience showed. Pigeon Forge finished the half with a 14-point second quarter, and the Lady Tigers’ Makaylee Stalcup, who was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, netted six points after she was held off the scoreboard in the first.
Though a dynamic scorer like Stalcup was a challenge for his younger players to guard, Baumann was glad nonetheless that they received that experience.
“I saw her shooting a lot,” Baumann said. “It was a little different from when Macie Ridge was guarding her than late in the game. She was a challenge for the freshman to guard her because she was coming in to shoot and she was so aggressive offensively.”
Alcoa’s starting five controlled the third quarter and built themselves a 55-27 lead heading into the final frame. Baumann again went to his bench, but they had learned from their early-game mistakes and looked like a different unit.
Halle Bailey finished with 10 points on the night, six of which came in the fourth quarter, and fellow freshman Ivy Brewster scored all eight of her points in the fourth, including a pair of 3-pointers. Maddy Stewart and Gwenn Carroll, also freshmen, both added buckets, and they forced four more Pigeon Forge turnovers to round out a 22-16 fourth-quarter advantage.
As district play reaches the halfway point, Baumann realizes there are not many opportunities to work on his defensive depth, so he was happy to give them minutes Friday. Whether it’s his first six or the bottom of the bench, he expects them all to hold their own on defense.
“We got to play a lot of young girls, and we’ve really been challenging them to get better defensively,’ Baumann said. “I thought they had a great effort defensively and they turned that over to the offensive end. The other thing that they did in the second quarter was turn it over a lot, and they didn’t do that in the fourth.
“They’re listening, and the more experience they get, the better they’ll get. We’ve played a tough schedule, so it’s been hard to get some of them the minutes they want. It was good to get that tonight.”
