Julia Burroughs remembers training inside the Allan Jones Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
As a young girl with aspirations of performing as a collegiate swimmer, training there allowed Burroughs to see the program firsthand — from the athletes and coaches to the successes they brought to the Tennessee program over the years.
Soon, Burroughs will be one of them. The senior Maryville swimmer, who specializes in the freestyle and butterfly, signed her letter of intent with UT on Wednesday inside Maryville’s gymnasium, with her signature serving as the stamp on years of training and competing at a high level to get to that moment.
“I obviously wanted to stay close to home because I love it here,” Burroughs told The Daily Times. “I’ve trained pretty much my whole life at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center where UT trains, so that was big because the facility is gorgeous and the team is great, so I’ve grown up around that program. I know that atmosphere.
“It feels amazing just knowing that (Tennessee) is a successful team. I’ve seen it with my own eyes, so it’s not like I’m hearing things being told to me. I actually have seen it.”
Maryville coach Jenna Johnson, a two-time gold medalist in the 400-meter freestyle relay and 400-meter relay in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles before serving as an assistant coach for the Tennessee women’s swim team, knows the program well, too.
According to her, it’s the perfect landing spot for Burroughs.
“(Tennessee head coach) Matt Kredich and I have been friends since I was about 18,” Johnson said. “I went to Stanford University and Matt came there to help the swim team as a volunteer coach. He was coaching me when I was at Stanford, so I’ve known him for a very, very long time and I love his coaching style.
“I can tell you that the Tennessee program is incredible, and I think anyone who has the opportunity to swim there is going to really improve tremendously, so he’s going to take each swimmer individually and get the most out of them.”
Burroughs began swimming competitively when she was 11 years old, competing in a summer league before joining the Maryville team as a freshman four years ago.
She made the most of her high school career in a short amount of time, helping lead the Rebels to state runner-up finishes the past three years. Burroughs came in second in the 200 and 500-meter freestyle and was named an All-American in 200-meter freestyle, making the cut for the U.S. Olympic trials this past summer.
“(Competing for Maryville) really prepared me a lot,” Burroughs said. “The team is amazing. Everyone, all of my friends and teammates are here supporting me, so it just shows you that they’re going to show up for you. It’s been an amazing experience.”
For Johnson, it came as no surprise that Burroughs had plenty of team support for one of the most important days of her life. That’s because Burroughs has been that kind of teammate for years.
“There was a situation one time at state (in 2019) during her freshman year where she didn’t feel well,” Johnson recalled. “I think it was the second day of state and she woke up feeling really bad. She was wanting to not swim that day and she seeded to get top three in her event. We compromised and she ended up scratching just one of the events and staying and swimming in the relay, which was really important to our team.
“That shows you that even though she didn’t feel very good, she was willing to do it for the team. She was under a lot of stress but went ahead and swam anyway. If she hadn’t of done that, it could have cost us at least one place.”
